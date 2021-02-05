તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહેસાણા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી:વોર્ડ નં.1, 2, 3માં 110 દાવેદારોથી કોંગ્રેસમાં ધમાસાણ

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવામાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગ - Divya Bhaskar
ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવામાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગ
  • મહેસાણા નગરપાલિકાના 3 વોર્ડમાં પેનલને લઇ સિનિયરો વચ્ચે ભારે ખેંચતાણ, બંને ગૃપોના ગાંધીનગરમાં ધામા
  • ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે જિ.પં.માં 1, કડી અને જોટાણા તા.પં.માં 3 તેમજ મહેસાણા અને ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકામાં 15 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં

મહેસાણા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરવાની છેલ્લી ઘડીએ કોંગ્રેસના ગઢ ગણાતા વોર્ડ નં.1, 2 અને 3માં 110 દાવેદારો હોઇ પક્ષમાં ધમાસાણ મચ્યું છે. જેમાં વોર્ડ નં.2માં તો 68 દાવેદારો હોઇ ઉમેદવાર પસંદગીમાં મોવડી મંડળનો પરસેવો પડી ગયો છે. મંગળવારે ગાંધીનગર નજીકના એક ફાર્મ હાઉસમાં પ્રદેશ નેતાઓની હાજરીમાં દાવેદારો સંબંધે થનારી ચર્ચાને પગલે બંને ગૃપોના સભ્યોએ ટિકિટ માટે સવારથી અહીં ધામા નાખ્યા હતા.

કોંગ્રેસ તરફી વોટબેંક ગણાતા મહેસાણા નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નં.1,2 અને 3માં કુલ મળીને 110 દાવેદારો છે અને અહીં ટિકિટની લાઇનમાં સિનિયર નેતાઓ હોઇ કોણે કાપવા અને કોણે ટિકિટ આપવી તે મુદ્દે ઉભી થયેલી કશ્મકશનો મામલો છેવટે પ્રદેશ સમક્ષ પહોંચ્યો હતો. મંગળવારે ગાંધીનગર પાસેના ઝાલા ફાર્મહાઉસમાં પ્રદેશ કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ અમિત ચાવડા, પ્રભારી રાજીવ સાતવની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં આ ત્રણે બેઠકો સંબંધે ચર્ચા થનાર હોઇ કોંગ્રેસના સિનિયર નેતાઓના બંને ગૃપો સવારથી જ અહીં પહોંચી જઇ પોતાની ટિકિટ બચાવવાની અને હરિફની ટિકિટ કાપવાની મથામણમાં પડ્યા હતા. શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ પી.કે. પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે, પાલિકાની આખરી પેનલોની યાદી તૈયાર થનાર હોઇ બંને પ્રભારીઓ સાથે ગાંધીનગર હાજર રહ્યો હતો. શું ચર્ચા થઇ તે બાબતે ખ્યાલ નથી.

મહેસાણા નગરપાલિકામાં 5ની ઉમેદવારી

વોર્ડ નં.ઉમેદવારપક્ષ
10સાવન અતુલભાઇ પટેલકોંગ્રેસ
10સરોજબેન મહેશકુમાર ભીલકોંગ્રેસ
10મહેશભાઇ કાનજીભાઇ ચૌહાણકોંગ્રેસ
10ફલકઆરા ઇમ્તિયાઝખાન પઠાણકોંગ્રેસ
4રંજનબેન દિલીપકુમાર પ્રજાપતિકોંગ્રેસ

ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકામાં 9ની ઉમેદવારી

વોર્ડ નં.ઉમેદવારપક્ષ
3અમિતકુમાર મણીલાલ પટેલઅપક્ષ
4હંસાબેન સુરેશકુમાર પટેલભાજપ
4રમેશભાઇ શંભુભાઇ પટેલભાજપ
4અલ્પેશકુમાર ગુણવંતભાઇ પટેલભાજપ
4ભુપેન્દ્રકુમાર વિરમદાસ પટેલભાજપ
4અલ્પેશકુમાર નટવરભાઇ પટેલભાજપ
4દક્ષાબેન અશ્વિનકુમાર પટેલભાજપ
5મીનલબેન હરેશકુમાર પટેલભાજપ
8અશ્વિનભાઇ રણછોડભાઇ પટેલભાજપ

​​​​​​​

તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 3ની ઉમેદવારી

તા.પં.બેઠકઉમેદવારપક્ષ
જોટાણાસાંથલ-15ચિરાગભાઇ સુરેશભાઇ પટેલકોંગ્રેસ
જોટાણાસાંથલ-15ધવલકુમાર હસમુખભાઇ પટેલકોંગ્રેસ
કડીઅલેદસણ-4મીનાબેન મહેશજી ઠાકોરકોંગ્રેસ

​​​​​​​

જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં માત્ર એકની ઉમેદવારી

લીંચ-25 વિજયજી ભીખાજી ઠાકોર આપ
(સ્ત્રોત- ચૂંટણી વિભાગની વેબસાઇટ અને જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી શાખા)

સિનિયરોએ દાવેદારી કરતાં ઉમેદવાર પસંદગીમાં મડાગાંઠ
ગત નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં વોર્ડ નં. એક, બે અને ત્રણમાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો જીત્યા હતા. જેને પગલે આ ચૂંટણીમાં તમામ જીતેલા ઉમેદવારોએ ટિકિટ માટે દાવેદારી કરી છે. બીજી બાજુ, આ જ વોર્ડોમાં પક્ષના સિનિયર નેતાઓ અસ્મિતાબેન જહા, ઘનશ્યામ સોલંકી, હીરેન મકવાણા, અમિત પટેલ, શારદાબેન, જયદીપસિંહ ડાભી વચ્ચે ટિકિટની દાવેદારીને લઈને જબરજસ્ત ખેંચતાણ ઊભી થઇ છે.

જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 7થી વધુ બેઠકો બાબતે આજે ચર્ચા
મહેસાણા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 7થી વધુ બેઠકો પર ટિકિટ માટેની દાવેદારીને લઇને ઉઠેલા વિવાદનો મામલો પ્રદેશ કોંગ્રેસમાં પહોંચ્યો છે. જે અનુસંધાને પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ ગાંધીનગરના ફાર્મહાઉસમાં બેસીને ટિકિટ માટેના દાવેદારોને વન ટુ વન સાંભળી જીતનાર ઉમેદવારને મેન્ડેટ આપવાનો નિર્ણય લેશે.

પાલિકા-પંચાયતમાં ભાજપ 9, કોંગ્રેસ 8 સહિત કુલ 19 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે કુલ 19 ફોર્મ સાથે ખાતુ ખુલ્યું હતું. જેમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 1, તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 3 તેમજ ઊંઝા પાલિકામાં 10 અને મહેસાણા પાલિકામાં 5 ફોર્મનો સમાવેશ થાય છેે. જિલ્લા પંચાયતની લીંચ બેઠક પરથી આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાંથી એક ફોર્મ ભરાયું છે. જોટાણા તાલુકા પંચાયતની સાંથલ બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસના બે અને કડી તાલુકા પંચાયતની અલેદસણ બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસનું એક ફોર્મ ભરાયું છે. ઊંઝા પાલિકામાં ભાજપમાંથી 9 અને એક અપક્ષે ફોર્મ ભર્યું છે. જેમાં ભાજપમાંથી મીનલબેન પટેલે બે ફોર્મ નોંધાવ્યા છે. જ્યારે મહેસાણા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં વોર્ડ નં.10માંથી કોંગ્રેસના ચાર ફોર્મ ભરાયાં છે, જ્યારે વોર્ડ નં.4માંથી કોંગ્રેસમાંથી એક ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યું છે.

ત્રણે વોર્ડમાં 110 દાવેદારો
​​​​​​​વોર્ડ નં.1 : 19
વોર્ડ નં.2 : 68
વોર્ડ નં.3 : 23

