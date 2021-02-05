તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હુમલો:ફરિયાદની અદાવતમાં ગાંભુની મહિલાના માથામાં છરી મારી

મહેસાણા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • ખેતરમાં ચાર લેવા ગયેલી મહિલા પર હુમલો
  • હુમલાખોર સામે મોઢેરા પોલીસમાં ગુનો નોંધાયો

ગાંભુ ગામની સીમમાં ખેતરે ચાર લેવા ગયેલી મહિલાના માથામાં ગામના યુવાને અગાઉની અદાવતમાં છરીઓ મારતા મોઢેરા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગુનો નોંધાયો છે. ગાંભુ ગામના દયાબેન મંગાજી ઠાકોર સોમવારે સવારે ઘરેથી ખેતરે ચાર લેવા ગયા ત્યારે અહીં પહોંચેલા ગામના પ્રકાશજી ડાહ્યાજી ઠાકોરે મહિલાએ અગાઉ કરેલી ફરિયાદની અદાવતમાં છરી વડે હુમલો કર્યો હતો.

છરીથી બચવા મહિલાએ તેના પતિને ફોન કરતાંની સાથે જ તેને માથામાં ઉંધી આડી અવળી છરી મારતાં ઇજા થઇ હતી. ત્યાર બાદ બીજા હાથમાં રહેલી બ્લેડથી મહિલાના જમણા હાથમાં ઘસરકા મારી બ્લેડો મારવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. મહિલાને લોહી નીકળતું જોઇ હુમલો કરનાર પ્રકાશ ઠાકોર ભાગી ગયો હતો. મંગાજીએ ઇજાગ્રસ્ત પત્નીને સારવાર માટે મહેસાણા ખસેડી હતી. આ અંગે મોઢેરા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો.

