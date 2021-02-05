તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોર્ટનો ચુકાદો:મહેસાણામાં દુષ્કર્મના વિરોધમાં SPGની રેલી સમયે તોડફોડના કેસમાં એલ.ડી. પટેલ સહિત 11 નિર્દોષ

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • પોલીસ ધરપકડથી દૂર એકનું અલગ ચાર્જશીટ કરી કેસ ચલાવવા આદેશ

11 વર્ષ અગાઉ યુવતી ઉપર દુષ્કર્મના બહુચર્ચિત કેસમાં સરદાર પટેલ સેવાદળ દ્વારા ન્યાયની માંગણી સાથે મહેસાણામાં કાઢેલી રેલીમાં પથ્થરમારો અને તોડફોડના ગુનામાં મહેસાણા ત્રીજા એડિશનલ ચીફ જ્યુ. કોર્ટે 11 વ્યક્તિઓને નિર્દોષ છોડી મૂકવા અને મુખ્ય આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરી તેની અલગ ચાર્જશીટ કરવા પોલીસને આદેશ કર્યો હતો.

યુવતી પર દુષ્કર્મના કેસમાં 22 જુલાઇ, 2009માં બપોરે 11 વાગે સરદાર પટેલ સેવાદળ દ્વારા ન્યાયની માંગણી સાથે શહેરના તોરણવાળી માતાના ચોકમાં રેલીનું આયોજન કરાયું હતું. 5 હજારથી વધુ વ્યક્તિઓ સાથે નીકળેલી રેલી રાજમહેલ રોડ પરથી પસાર થવા સમયે બેંક ઓફ બરોડાના મકાનના ધાબા પરથી પોલીસ અને અન્ય પર પથ્થરમારો કરી ધોકાથી માર મારી રેલી નજીકથી પસાર થતી રિક્ષા અને એસટી બસોને પથ્થર મારી નુકસાન કરવા સંબંધે એ ડિવિજન પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 12 વ્યક્તિઓ સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાતા કેેસ ચાલી જતાં મંગળવારે ત્રીજા એડિશનલ ચીફ જ્યુડિશિયલ જજ ધીરજ બળદેવભાઇ રાજને 11 આરોપીઓનો નિર્દોષ છુટકારો કરી પ્રત્યેકે 437 (એ) મુજબ અપીલ કોર્ટમાં હાજર રહેવાની ખાત્રી આપતાં 6 માસના સમય માટે રૂ.5 હજારના જામીન અને તેટલી જ રકમના જાત મુચરકા રજૂ કરવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો. મુખ્ય આરોપી જીતેન્દ્ર ભરતભાઇ પટેલની વિરુદ્ધ અલગ ચાર્જશીટ કરી તેને અલગ ચલાવવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો.

મહેસાણા કોર્ટે નિર્દોષ છોડી મૂકેલા આગેવાનો
સુરેશભાઇ મણિલાલ પટેલ (રહે.પીલુદરા), લાલજીભાઇ ડાહ્યાભાઇ પટેલ (રહે.અલોડા), મુકેશભાઇ વાલજીભાઇ પટેલ (રહે.તળેટી), જયેશ નટવરલાલ પટેલ (રહે. આનંદપાર્ક સોસાયટી, મહેસાણા), જયેશ બાબુલાલ પટેલ (રહે. ગાયત્રીકૃપા સોસાયટી, મહેસાણા), લાલજી રણછોડભાઇ પટેલ (રહે. રઘુવીર સોસાયટી, મહેસાણા), પિયુષ પ્રહલાદભાઇ પટેલ (રહે. રામોસણા, મહેસાણા), મંગળભાઇ જેઠીદાસ પટેલ (રહે. પારસ સોસાયટી, મહેસાણા), અશ્વિન બાબુલાલ પટેલ (રહે. મહેન્દ્રનગર સોસાયટ, મહેસાણા), નરેશ બબલદાસ પટેલ (રહે. મોટપ, તા.બહુચરાજી), મુકેશ કાન્તીલાલ પટેલ (રહે.શ્યામવિહાર સોસા, મહેસાણા)

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો