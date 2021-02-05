તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:રાજકેમ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝને GPCBએ રૂ.25 લાખનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કંપનીએ બેંક ગેરંટી લીધી ન હોઇ એન્વાયરમેન્ટ ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ એક્ટ હેઠળ પગલાં, વીજપાવર કટ
  • ટુંડાલીની કંપનીમાં 3 શ્રમિકોના મોત બાદ મોટી કાર્યવાહી

મહેસાણા તાલુકાના ટુંડાલી ગામની સીમમાં પરવાનગી વિના ધમધમતી રાજકેમ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝમાં ઝેરી ગેસની અસરથી ત્રણ મજૂરોનાં મોત પછી ઊંઘમાંથી જાગેલા ગુજરાત પ્રદૂષણ નિયંત્રણ બોર્ડે તપાસ કાર્યવાહીના અંતે કંપનીને એન્વાયરમેન્ટ ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ એક્ટ હેઠળ રૂ. 25 લાખનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે.

મહેસાણા પ્રાદેશિક કચેરીના અધિકારી જે.ડી. પ્રિયદર્શનીએ કહ્યું કે, કંપનીએ બેંક ગેરંટી લીધી ન હોઇ જરૂરી પગલાં લેવાયાં છે. એન્વાયર્નમેન્ટ ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલનો ભંગ થતાં દંડકીય કાર્યવાહી કરાઇ છે. આ રકમ નહીં ભરપાઇ થાય ત્યાં સુધી કંપની ચાલુ કરી શકે નહીં. આ ઉપરાંત, પાવર કટની નોટિસ બાદ મંગળવારે કંપનીમાં વીજ પાવર કાપી નખાયો છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, 7 દિવસ પહેલાં ટાંકી સાફ કરવા ઉતરેલા ત્રણ શ્રમિકોનાં ઝેરી ગેસથી મોત થતાં 2 માલિકો સામે સાપરાધ મનુષ્યવધનો ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો.

