ચર્ચા:જોટાણા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાંથી ગુમ ચેકનાં નાણાં ભરાઇ જતાં તપાસ સમેટાવાની ચર્ચા

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • તા.પં.ની આઇઆરડી શાખામાંથી ગુમ ચેક વટાવ પ્રકરણમાં નવો વળાંક
  • જોટાણા પોલીસે ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરવી કે નહીં તે અંગે બે દિવસમાં જાણ કરવા કહ્યું

જોટાણા તા.પંચાયતની આઇઆરડી શાખામાંથી 5 ચેક ચોરી થવાના પ્રકરણમાં નંદાસણના જે માર્બલના વેપારીના બેંક ખાતામાં ચેક જમા થયો હતો તેમણે રકમ પરત તા.પંચાયતના એકાઉન્ટમાં જમા કરાવતાં આ મામલે પડદો પડી ગયાની ચર્ચા તેજ બની છે. જોટાણા ટીડીઓ શાહે જણાવ્યું કે, એક પાર્ટીએ નાણાં જમા કરાવ્યા છે, પરંતુ કેવી રીતે તેમના ખાતામાં નાણાં ગયા, કોણે કરાવ્યા તે દિશામાં તપાસ ચાલુ છે. જ્યારે બીજી બાજુ સાંથલ પીએસઆઇ મનોજ રાઠોડે કહ્યું કે, ટીડીઓને તમારી તપાસ પૂરી થઇ હોય તો ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરવા આવો અને ફરિયાદ દાખલ ન કરવાની હોય તો 3 દિવસમાં જાણ કરવા જણાવાયું છે. જેથી અમને અરજી અનુસંધાને આગળ શું કરવું તે વિચારી શકાય.

પોલીસ તપાસમાં નંદાસણના મહાલક્ષ્મી માર્બલના વેપારીએ પોલીસને જણાવ્યું કે, તેમના મોબાઇલ પર અજાણ્યા વ્યક્તિએ ફોન કરી માર્બલ લેવા આવી રહ્યા હોવાની જાણ કરી સાંજે બે-ત્રણ વ્યક્તિએ આવી બ્લોક લેવા માટે ફોનમાં વાત થઇ હતી તેવી ઓળખ આપી માર્બલ કંપનીના એકાઉન્ટમાં નાણાં જમા કરાવ્યાનું કહી રૂ.2.19 લાખના બ્લોક લઇ ગયા હતા.પોલીસે બેંકના સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ મેળવીને તપાસ કરતાં 18 જાન્યુઆરીએ ચહેરા પર રૂમાલ બાંધીને આવેલા વ્યક્તિએ પંચાયતમાંથી ગુમ થયેલા ચેક પૈકીનો એક વટાવ્યો હતો. જે જોટાણા તાલુકા પંચાયતનો કર્મચારી ન હોવાનું તપાસમાં ખુલ્યું હતું.

