વાતાવરણમાં પલટો:વાદળાંથી ઘઉંમાં ઉધઇ, જીરૂ અને વરિયાળીમાં ચરમીના રોગનું સંકટ

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વાદળોના કારણે ઠંડીમાં વધ-ઘટ, ગરમી 2 ડિગ્રી સુધી ઘટી

ઉત્તર ગુજરાતના વાતાવરણમાં મંગળવારે પલટો આવતાં દિવસભર વાદળ છવાયેલા રહ્યા હતા. મહેસાણા અને મોડાસામાં ઠંડી વધવાની સાથે 3 શહેરોમાં ઠંડી ઘટી હતી. જ્યારે દિવસ દરમિયાન ગરમીમાં 2 ડિગ્રી સુધીનો ઘટાડો આવ્યો હતો. હવામાન વિભાગના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, આગામી 48 કલાક વાદળછાયું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. જેના કારણે દિવસ-રાતના તાપમાનમાં સામાન્ય વધઘટ રહી શકે છે.

બીજી બાજુ વાતાવરણનો આ પલટો ખેડૂતોએ ચાર મહિના સુધી સિંચેલા 7.65 લાખ હેક્ટરમાં કાપણીની આરે આવેલા મુખ્ય 5 પાકો પર રોગ-જીવાતની તલવાર લટકતી થઇ છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ઘઉંનું 3.41 લાખ, રાઇનું 1.91 લાખ, જીરાનું 1.11 લાખ, બટાટાનું 1.06 લાખ અને વરિયાળીનું 16 હજાર હેક્ટરમાં પાક ઉભો છે.

