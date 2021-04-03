તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Mehsana
  Allocation Of Rs. 1 Crore For Mehsana Taranga Hill 18 Underbridge, Rs. 1818.99 Crore For North Gujarat, Seven Types Of Works Were Sanctioned.

રેલવે બજેટ:મહેસાણા-તારંગા હિલ 18 અંડરબ્રિજ માટે રૂ.1 કરોડની ફાળવણી, ઉત્તર ગુજરાત માટે રૂ.1818.99 કરોડના ખર્ચે સાત પ્રકારની કામગીરીને મંજુરી આપવામાં આવી

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મહેસાણા-પાલનપુર રૂટ પરના પુલ નંબર 917 માટે માત્ર રૂ.1 હજાર મંજૂર કરાયા, હિંમતનગર-ખેડબ્રહ્માના રૂટના કુલ 135.93 કિલોમીટરના ગેજ પરિવર્તન માટે ખર્ચ મંજૂર થશે

રેલવે દ્વારા રજુ કરાયેલા બજેટમાં ઉ.ગુ.માં રૂ.1818.99 કરોડના ખર્ચે વિવિધ 7 પ્રકારની કામગીરીને મંજૂરી મળી છે. રેલ્વેના બજેટમાં # કરી ઉલ્લેખ કરાયો છે કે, 961.14 કરોડના ખર્ચે આદરજ મોટીથી વિજાપુર, વિજાપુર-આંલીયાસણ અને હિંમતનગર-ખેડબ્રહ્માના રૂટના કુલ 135.93 કિલોમીટરના ગેજ પરિવર્તન માટે ખર્ચ મંજૂર થશે તો કામગીરી કરાશે કહી વાયદો કર્યો છે.

વાયદાનો આ હિસ્સો કુલ બજેટનો 52.83 ટકાનો છે. બજેટમાં 7 પ્રકારની કામગીરીમાં નવી લાઇનના ચાલુ કામકાજ માટે રૂ.10 કરોડ, ગેજ પરિવર્તન પાછળ રૂ.1276.14 કરોડ, ડબલ લાઇનના કામકાજ પાછળ રૂ.450 કરોડ, રોડ સેફ્ટી માટે ઓવર-અંડર બ્રીજ સહિતની કામગીરી પાછળ રૂ.56.20 કરોડ, ટ્રેક રિનોવેશન સહિતની કામગીરી માટે રૂ.15.63 કરોડ, પુલ, ટર્નલ અને એપ્રોચ રોડ માટે રૂ.10.01 લાખ - સિંગ્નલ અને ટેલિકોમ્યુનિકેશન માટે રૂ.1.01 લાખનું બજેટ મંજુર કરાયું છે

બજેટમાં ટ્રેક રિનોવેશન માટે રકમ ફળવાઇ

  • મહેસાણા-વિરમગામ વચ્ચે 5 યોજનામાં ટ્રેક અને સેટ સહિતની કામગીરી માટે રૂ.9.16 કરોડ
  • મહેસાણા-પાલનપુર રૂટના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.1.20 કરોડ
  • પાલનપુર-મહેસાણા રૂટના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.1.20 કરોડ
  • મહેસાણા-ખોડીયાર રૂટના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.1.20 કરોડ
  • મહેસાણા-પાટણ રૂટના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.1 કરોડ
  • પાલનપુર-ગાંધીનગર રૂટના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.75 લાખ
  • પાલનપુર-ગાંધીનગર વચ્ચેના 67 ક્રોસીંગના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.56 લાખ
  • મારવાર-પાલનપુર-મહેસાણા-કોડીયારના 98 સેટના રિનોવેશન માટે રૂ.56 લાખ

પાલનપુર -સામખ્યારી માટે 420 કરોડ ફાળવાયા

  • પાલનપુર-સામખ્યારી 274.73 કિમી માટે રૂ.420 કરોડ
  • મહેસાણા-પાલનપુર 65.1 કિમી માટે રૂ.30 કરોડ

રોડ સેફ્ટી (ઓવર-અંડર બ્રિજ)

  • પાલનપુર-ખોડીયાર રૂટ પર 42 જગ્યાએ રસ્તોઓ અને 10 ઓવરબ્રિજ માટે રૂ.40.04 કરોડ
  • અમદાવાદ-પાલનપુર લેવલ ક્રોસિંગની જગ્યાએ 5 ઓવર બ્રિજ માટે રૂ.14.01 કરોડ
  • મહેસાણા-પાટણ અને મહેસાણા-વીરમગામ માટે 9 ક્રોસીંગ માટે રૂ.50 હજાર
  • મહેસાણા-વીરમગામ 11 સબવે લાઇનના ક્રોસીંગ અને એક ઓવરબ્રીજ માટે રૂ.1.05 કરોડ
  • અમદાવાદ-હિંમતનગર વચ્ચે 22 અંડર બ્રીજ માટે રૂ.10 લાખ
  • મહેસાણા-તારંગા હિલ 18 અંડરબ્રીજ માટે રૂ.1 કરોડ
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

