કોર્ટનો ચુકાદો:ગોરાદમાં પડોશીઓ વચ્ચે થયેલા ઝઘડામાં આરોપીને 1 વર્ષની સજા

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મહેસાણાની એડિશનલ જ્યુડિશિયલ કોર્ટનો ચુકાદો

ગોરાદ ગામે 7 વર્ષ અગાઉ અપશબ્દો બોલવા બાબતે ઠપકો આપનારી બે મહિલાઓ ઉપર કુહાડીથી હુમલો કરનાર શખ્સને મહેસાણાની એડિશનલ જ્યુડિશિયલ કોર્ટે એક વર્ષની કેદ અને રૂ. એક હજાર દંડ ફટકાર્યો હતો. મહેસાણા તાલુકાના ગોરાદ ગામનાં જડીબેન હરગોવભાઇ પ્રજાપતિને 30 ડિસેમ્બર, 2014ના રોજ પડોશમાં રહેતા છગનભાઇ નરોત્તમભાઇ પટેલે અપશબ્દો બોલતાં જડીબેન, તેમના જેઠ હીરાભાઇ અને જેઠાણી મણિબેને તેમને અપશબ્દો બોલવા બાબતે ઠપકો આપતાં તેમના પરિવારજનો ઉશ્કેરાઇ ગયા હતા અને મહેશ ઉર્ફે લાલો છગનભાઇ પટેલે કુહાડી વડે હુમલો કર્યો હતો. જેમાં જડીબેન અને તેમની પુત્રવધૂ સોનલને ઇજા થઇ હતી. જે અંગે મહેસાણા તાલુકા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો.

આ કેસ મહેસાણા એડિશનલ ચીફ જ્યુડિશિયલ જજ એન.બી. પટેલની કોર્ટમાં ચાલતા સરકારી વકીલ ફિરોજ વાય. અછવાની દલીલોને સાંભળ્યા બાદ કોર્ટે કલમ ઇપીકો 323, 324ના ગુનામાં પટેલ મહેશભાઈ છગનભાઈને કસુરવાર ઠરાવી એક વર્ષની કેદ અને રૂ. એક હજાર દંડ ફટકાર્યો હતો.

