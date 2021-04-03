તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નર્મદાનું પાણી:મહેસાણા માનવઆશ્રમ વિસ્તારની 75 સોસાયટીને આજથી નર્મદાનું પાણી મળશે

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • નર્મદાજળ સમિતિની સોસાયટીઓના હોદ્દેદારો સાથે ભાજપ હોદ્દેદારોએ બેઠક યોજી

મહેસાણાના માનવઆશ્રમ વિસ્તારની સોસાયટીઓ વર્ષોથી નર્મદાના પાણીની વંચિત હોઇ ફ્લોરાઇડ યુક્ત ટ્યુબવેલના પાણી પર નિર્ભર હતી,જેને લઇને વારંવાર વિસ્તારની નર્મદાજળ સમિતિ દ્વારા નગરપાલિકાઓમાં રજૂઆત કરી લડત અપાતી હતી.આ દરમ્યાન નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા કામગીરી પૂર્ણ થતાં વર્ષોની માંગણીને લઇને નર્મદા પાણી સપ્લાય શરૂ કરનાર છે.

જેમાં નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીએ આ વિસ્તારને નર્મદાના પાણી માટે વ્યવસ્થા કરવા સુચના આપ્યા પછી કામગીરી વેગવંતી બની હતી અને કામપૂર્ણ થયા બાદ ગુરુવારે માનવઆશ્રમ વિસ્તારની સોસાયટીઓના હોદ્દેદારો સાથે શહેર ભાજપના આગેવાનોએ બેઠક યોજીને શુક્રવારથી માનવઆશ્રમમાં 20 લાખ લીટર નર્મદાના પાણી સપ્લાયની હૈયાધારણા અપાઇ હતી.

મહેસાણા માનવઆશ્રમ વિસ્તારમાં નર્મદાના પાણી માટે નગરપાલિકા તંત્ર નાગલપુર સમ્પથી આરટીઓ, પાણીપુરવઠા, રેલવે ક્રોસિંગ હેડુવા, શોભાસણ ડમ્પીગ થઇને લીંક રોડ સધીમાતા મંદિર સમ્પ સુધીની 9 કિ.મીની લાઇનનું ટેસ્ટીગ અને ક્લોરીનેશન કામ પૂર્ણ થતાં શુક્રવારથી નર્મદા પાણી સપ્લાય થનાર છે.

બીજી તરફ વર્ષોથી વિસ્તારની માંગ છતાં નર્મદાના પાણીની વંચિત રહ્યા હોઇ ચૂંટણીમાં મુશ્કેલી આવી શકે તેને લઇને ભાજપ પણ જલ્દી પાણી પહોચાડવાની મથામણમાં હતું.આદરમ્યાન શુક્રવારે શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ, મહામંત્રી સહિતના આગેવાનોએ તિરૂપતિ હર્ષ સોસાયટી આતે વિસ્તારની સોસાયટીઓના હોદ્દેદારો સામે બેઠક યોજીને પાણી માટેની લાંબાગાળાથી ચાલતા પ્રયાસોમાં પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થઇ હોઇ શુક્રવારથી નર્મદા પાણી સપ્લાય શરૂ થશે

ચૂંટણીનું કારણ નથી, વિસ્તારને નર્મદા પાણી મળશે
મહેસાણા શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ મુકેશભાઇ પટેલે કહ્યુ કે, નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપના શાસન વખતે માનવઆશ્રમને નર્મદાના પાણી ઝડપથી મળે તેની કામગીરી વેગવંતી કરાઇ હતી.પમ્પીગ ક્ષમતા ઓછી હતી, જેમાં ટેકનીકલ કારણોથી થોડુ વિલંબીત થયુ હતું,હવે કામ પૂર્ણ થઇ જતાં વિસ્તારમાં નર્મદાના પાણી સપ્લાય કરાશે.એમાં ચૂ઼ટણીનુ કારણ નથી. : મુકેશભાઇ પટેલ

