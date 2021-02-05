તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:ચોરી કરેલા ચોખાના 8 કટ્ટા વેચે તે પહેલાં 4 ચોર ઝડપાયા

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મહેસાણા LCBએ બાતમી આધારે દબોચ્યા

મહેસાણા માલ ગોડાઉનમાંથી રૂ.2 હજારની કિંમતના ચોખાના 8 કટ્ટાની ચોરી થવા સંબંધે બી ડિવિજન પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ હતી. ચોરીના આ ચોખા વેચવા માટે કેટલાક શખ્સો મહેસાણાના સરદાર પટેલ માર્કેટ આગળ ભેગા થઇ માર્કેટમાં આવેલી દુકાનોમાં વેચાણ આપવા નીકળ્યાની એલસીબી પીએસઆઇ એસ.બી. ઝાલાને બાતમી મળી હતી. જે આધારે તેમણે સ્ટાફ સાથે વોચ ગોઠવી અહીંથી 4 શખ્સોને ઝડપી પૂછપરછ કરી હતી. જેમાં તેમણે ચોખાના કટ્ટા ચોરી કર્યાની અને ચોરીનો મુદ્દામાલ રોહિતજી રતનજી ઠાકોરના ઘરમાં સંતાડેલો હોવાની કબુલાત કરતાં પોલીસે મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો હતો.

ઝડપાયેલા 4 તસ્કરો
1. રોહિતજી વરસંગજી ઠાકોર (રહે.ત્રણ કેરી સાબુના ગોડાઉન સામે, માલ ગોડાઉન મહેસાણા)
2. અજયજી દશરથજી ઠાકોર (રહે. મીઠા માસ્તરની ચાલી, માલ ગોડાઉન, મહેસાણા)
3. વિજયજી મનુજી ઠાકોર (રહે. મીઠા માસ્તરની ચાલી, માલ ગોડાઉન, મહેસાણા)
4. ગગાજી નાગજીજી ઠાકોર (રહે. ટીબી રોડના છાપરા, સર્વોદય બેંક પાછળ, મહેસાણા)

