મતદાર જાગૃતિ:કડીના નવાપુરા સીઆરસી કક્ષાનો મતદાર જાગૃતિ કેમ્પ યોજાયો

મહેસાણા5 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • શિક્ષકો, ગ્રામજનો તેમજ 18 વર્ષના મતદારો ખાસ હાજર રહ્યા હતા. કડી તાલુકાના બુધવારના રોજ નવાપુરા સીઆરસી કડી કક્ષાએથી મતદાર જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયી ગયો.

કડી સીઆરસી કક્ષાએથી એમ.પી.પટેલ વિદ્યાલય યોજાયેલ મતદાર જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમ અંતર્ગત યોજાયેલ સાયકલ રેલી અને સિગ્નેચર કેમ્પ યોજાયો હતો.કાર્યક્રમમાં મહેસાણા નાયબ જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારી પુલકિતભાઈ જોશી,અરવિંદભાઈ પટેલ પ્રમુખ નંદાસણ જૂથ કેળવણી મંડળ નંદાસણ, સીઆરસી કો.ઓર્ડિનેટર હરેશભાઈ સુથાર તેમજ શાળાના આચાર્ય તથા શિક્ષકો હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

આજ રોજ નંદાસણ જૂથ કેળવણી સંચાલિત એમ પી પટેલ વિધાલય નંદાસણ થી મતદાન જાગૃતિ અભિયાન અંતર્ગત. મતદાન જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમ.નવાપુરા સી આર સી ના ઉપક્રમે. યોજાય ગયો.જેમાં આ કાર્યક્રમમાં નાયબ જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારી ખાસ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા..તેમજ નંદાસણ જૂથ કેળવણી મંડળ ના પ્રમુખ અરવિંદભાઈ પટેલ સી આર સી હરેશભાઈ મિસ્ત્રીતેમજ આજબાજુ ની પ્રાથમિક શાળા ના શિક્ષક એમ પી પટેલ વિધાલય ના આચાર્ય સ્ટાફ તેમજ ડી એસ પટેલ પ્રાથમિક શાળા ના આચાર્ય તેમજ સ્ટાફ ગણ અને વિધાર્થી પણ જોડાયા હતા. આ કાર્યક્રમ નો હેતુ આજબાજું ના વિસ્તાર ના રહેવાસીઓ ખાસ મતદાન કરે. મત એ આપણો અધિકાર..અને ફરજ છે.અને લોકશાહી ની વિચારસરણી ફેલાવાનો હતો

