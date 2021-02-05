તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:આઇસરની ટક્કરે એક્ટીવા ચાલક કડીની આંગણવાડી કાર્યકરનું મોત

કડીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કડીના બુડાસણ પાસે મહાકાળી વજનકાંટા સામે ઘટના

કડી તાલુકાના બુડાસણ નજીક મહાકાળી વજનકાંટાની સામે સોમવારે બપોરે આઇસરચાલકે એક્ટીવાચાલક આંગણવાડી કાર્યકરને ટક્કર મારતાં ગંભીર ઇજાના કારણે તેમનું મોત થયું હતું. જે અંગે કડી પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ છે. કડીના કુંડાળ રોડ પર રાધે રેસીડન્સીમાં બી/17 વિભાગ-1માં રહેતા મહેતા મૌલિકભાઇ રજનીકાંતની પત્ની નમ્રતાબેન કડી તાલુકાના બુડાસણ ગામની આંગણવાડીમાં નોકરી કરે છે.

સોમવારે મિટિંગ હોઇ તેઓ એક્ટીવા (જીજે 02 સીએન 1447) લઇને ગયા હતા અને ત્યાંથી બપોરે 11-30 વાગે પરત ઘરે આવતા હતા. ત્યારે ગંગોત્રી હોટલથી બુડાસણ તરફ મહાકાળી વજનકાંટાની સામે આઇશર ગાડી (જીજે 02 ઝેડ 4534)ના ચાલકે એક્ટીવાને ટક્કર મારી હતી. જેમાં નમ્રતાબેન એક્ટીવા પરથી રોડ પર પટકાતાં સારવાર માટે લઇ જવાતાં તબીબે મૃત જાહેર કર્યા હતા. મૃતકના પતિ મૌલિકભાઇ મહેતાએ કડી પોલીસ મથકમાં આઇશર ચાલક સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. આ ઘટનાથી 6 વર્ષનો પુત્ર રૂદ્રદત્ત અને અઢી વર્ષની પુત્રી જલવીએ માતાની છત્રછાયા ગુમાવી છે.

