ગંભીર અકસ્માત:કડી કલ્યાણપુરા રોડ પર ટ્રેકટર અને કાર વચ્ચે અકસ્માત, ટ્રેકટરચાલકનું મોત

કડીએક કલાક પહેલા
કડીના કડી-કલ્યાણપુરા રોડ પર ખાવડ ગામ પાસે કાર અને ટ્રેક્ટર વચ્ચે અકસ્માત થયો હતો. ખાવડના ખેડૂત ટામેટા ભરીને ઘરે પરત ફરી રહ્યાં હતા ત્યારે તેમનું ટ્રેક્ટર કાર સાથે ધડાકાભેર અથડાયું હતું. અકસ્માતમાં કાર અને ટ્રેક્ટર ગરનાળામા ખાબક્યા હતા. આ અકસ્માતમાં ટ્રેક્ટર ચાલકને ગંભીર ઇજાઓ થતાં તેમનું ઘટનાસ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. બનાવની જાણ થતાં પોલીસ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી હતી અને આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

સ્થાનિકોએ બચાવની કામગીરી હાથ ધરી બનાવની પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર, ખાવડ ગામના રહેવાસી 57 વર્ષીય નટવરભાઈ પટેલ પોતાના ખેતરેથી ટામેટા ભરેલું ટ્રેક્ટર લઈ પત્ની સાથે પોતાના ઘરે જઈ રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે કડીથી કલ્યાણપુર તરફ પૂરપાટ ઝડપે જતી કાર અને ટ્રેકટર વચ્ચે અકસ્માત થયો હતો. ધડાકાભેર અથડાયેલા બન્ને વાહનો નજીકમાં આવેલા ગરનાળામાં ખબકયાં હતા. આ અકસ્માતને પગલે સ્થાનિકો સહિત રસ્તા પર જતાં વાહન ચાલકો ભેગા થઈ ગયા હતા અને બચાવની કામગીરી હાથ ધરી હતી. જેમા લોકોએ બન્ને વાહનોમાં સવાર લોકોને ગરનાળાની બહાર કાઢ્યા હતા.

પોલીસે કારચાલક વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી અકસ્માતમાં ખાવડ ગામના રહેવાસી 57 વર્ષીય ટ્રેકટર ચાલકનું કરૂણ મોત નીપજ્યું છે. મૃતદેહને પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ કડીની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જ્યારે ટ્રેક્ટરમાં તેમની સાથે સવાર તેમના પત્ની અને કારમાં સવાર ચાલક સહિતના 4 પેસેન્જરોને ઇજાઓ થતા કુલ 5 લોકોને કડીની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર હેઠળ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે. ઘટનાની જાણ થતા બાવલુ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનનો કાફલો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યો હતો અને તેમણે ગાડી ચાલક વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

