આખરી ઓપ:જોટાણા તાલુકાની ચુંટણીમાં બંને પક્ષોએ ઉમેદવારોની પેનલોને આખરી ઓપ આપ્યો

જોટાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

જોટાણા તાલુકામાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી ની પ્રક્રિયા તાલુકા કક્ષાએ પૂર્ણ કરી ભાજપ દ્વારા 3 ઉમેદવારોની પેનલ તેમજ કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા 2 ઉમેદવારોની પેનલ તૈયાર કરી જિલ્લા તેમજ પ્રદેશ કક્ષાએ મોકલી આપી છે.જોટાણા તાલુકામાં ગત ટર્મ માં પાંચ વર્ષ સત્તા ઉપર હોવાથી ફરીથી સત્તા હાંસલ કરવા તનતોડ મહેનત કરી રહી છે ત્યારે ભાજપ દ્વારા વિકાસ ના કામોને આગળ ધરી આ વખતે ભાજપ સત્તા હાંસલ કરશે તેવા દાવા કરી રહ્યા છે.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ પગલે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસની છાવણીઓમાં કઇ બેઠક પરથી કયા ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપવી જોઇએ તેવી બે કે ત્રણ નામ વળી પેનલ બનાવી ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએ મોકલી દીધી છે.તાલુકાના માંકણજ ગામના પીઢ નેતા જીવાભાઇ પટેલ ના ગામ માંકણજમાં તાલુકાની બેઠક પરથી 3 ક્ષત્રિય તેમજ 1 પાટીદારોએ દાવેદારી નોંધાવતા સ્થાનિક રાજકારણમાં ગરમાવો વ્યાપી ગયો હતો. તાલુકાની 16 બેઠકો પૈકી 8 બેઠકો ઉપર દાવેદારોની તાલુકા કક્ષાએ સહમતી સાધી એક જ નામ પેનલ માં મુકવામાં આવતા મેમદપુર,સૂરજ,રામપુરા,મુદરડા,ધનાલી,કટોસણ,ચાલાસણ સહિતની બેઠકો ઉપર ઉમેદવાર નક્કી થઈ ગયા હોવાનું ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે.

