કાર્યવાહી:મોઢેરા સૂર્યમંદિરની પાછળથી દેશી બંદૂક સાથે બે ડફેર ઝબ્બે

બહુચરાજીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પોયડાના શખ્સો પાસેથી ગનપાવડર અને ઘાતક છરો જપ્ત

બહુચરાજી તાલુકાના મોઢેરા ગામે સૂર્યમંદિરની પાછળ બાવળોની ઝાડીમાંથી પોયડા ગામના બે શખ્સોને દેશી બનાવટની બંદૂક, ગનપાવડર તેમજ ઘાતક છરા સાથે પકડી સ્થાનિક પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. મોઢેરા પોલીસને સૂર્યમંદિરની પાછળ નદીના કોતરમાં બાવળોની ઝાડીમાં બે ડફેર હથિયારો સાથે ફરતા હોવાની ખાનગી બાતમી મળી હતી.

જે આધારે તપાસ કરતાં પોયડા ગામે મસ્જિદ પાસે રહેતા ડફેર સમીર ઉર્ફે હનીફ હમનભાઇ પાસેથી પરવાના વિનાની દેશી બનાવટની બંદૂક મળી આવી હતી. જ્યારે તેની સાથે રહેલા પોયડા પંચાયત પાસે રહેતા સીંધી અયુબ નૂરમહોમદ સીદ્દીકભાઇ પાસેથી બંદૂકના નાના-મોટા છરા, 200 ગ્રામ ગન પાવડર તેમજ ઘાતક છરો મળી આવ્યો હતો. આથી પોલીસે રૂ.2000ની બંદૂક અને રૂ.10નો છરો કબજે લઇ બંને શખ્સો સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

