સન્માન:વિરપુરમાં કોરોના મહામારીમાં લોક સેવા કરનાર યુવકનું સન્માન કરાયું

વિરપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • છત્તીસગઢના રાજ્યપાલે એવોર્ડ અાપી શાલ ઓઢાડી સન્માન કર્યું

વિરપુરના રહીશ દિલીપભાઈ પ્રજાપતિને દરેક સમાજ પ્રત્યેના પોતાના વિશિષ્ટ યોગદાન બદલ તેમજ કોરોનાની મહામારી દરમિયાન લોકસેવા, બેટી બચાવો બેટી પઢાવો, સ્વસ્છતા અભિયાન જેવી અનેક લોકસેવા અને યોગદાન બદલ યુથ ગ્રુપ દિલ્હી અને છત્તીસગઢના રાજ્યપાલ અનુસુયા ઉઈકે હસ્તે દિલીપભાઈ પ્રજાપતિને એવોર્ડ એનાયત કરી સાલ ઓઢાડી સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું આ સન્માન સમારોહ રાજ્ય કક્ષાના માહનુભાવો તેમજ યુથ ગ્રુપ દિલ્હી ડીરેકટર સહિતના આગેવાનોની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં એવોર્ડ એનાયત કરાયો હતો જે મહિસાગર જીલ્લા માટે ગૌરવની બાબત છે

