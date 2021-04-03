તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના અપડેટ:મહીસાગર જિલ્લામાં 2 કોરોના સંક્રમિત નોંધાયા, 1948 દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થઇને પરત ફર્યા

લુણાવાડાએક કલાક પહેલા
મહીસાગર જિલ્લામાં ગુરુવારે ખાનપુર તાલુકાના 1 પુરૂષ, લુણાવાડા તાલુકાના 1 પુરૂષનો કોરોના રીપોર્ટ પોઝીટીવ આવ્યો છે. આમ, જિલ્લામાં કોરોના કુલ 2006 કેસ પોઝીટીવ નોધાયા છે. જિલ્‍લામાં સારવાર લઇ રહેલા દર્દીઓ પૈકી લુણાવાડા તાલુકાની 02 સ્ત્રીઓએ કોરોનાને મહાત આપતાં રજા આપવામાં આવતાં સ્વગૃહે પરત ફર્યા છે. જિલ્‍લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 1948 દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થઇને સ્વગૃહે પરત ફર્યા છે. જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના સંક્રમણને કારણે 9 વ્યક્તિના મૃત્યુ થયા છે. જયારે અન્ય કારણથી 36 દર્દીનુ મૃત્યુ થતાં જિલ્લામાં કુલ 45 મૃત્યુ નોંધાવા પામ્યા છે.

અત્યાર સુધીમાં જિલ્લામાં સીઝનફલુ/ કોરોનાના કુલ 1,22,080 રીપોર્ટ નેગેટીવ આવ્યા છે. મહીસાગર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝીટીવના કારણે 10 દર્દી ડીસ્‍ટ્રીકટ હોસ્‍પિટલ, લુણાવાડા, 01 દર્દી હોમ આઇસોલેશન અને 02 દર્દી અન્ય જિલ્લા ખાતે સારવાર હેઠળ છે. કોરોના પોઝીટીવ આવેલા દર્દીઓ પૈકી 07 દર્દીઓ સ્ટેબલ અને 06 દર્દીઓ ઓક્સિજન પર છે.

