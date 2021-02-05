તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી:બાકોરના નવાઘરા ફળિયાનો રોડ ન બનતાં ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી

ખાનપુર
નવાઘરા ફળિયાનો રોડ નહી બનતા રહીશો દ્ધારા ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારના બેનર સાથે ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે - Divya Bhaskar
  • ફળિયામાં રોડ નહીં બનતાં રહીશોમાં ભારે રોષ

ખાનપુર તાલુકાના બાકોરના નવાઘરા ફળિયામાં રોડ સહીત પ્રાથમિક સુવિદ્યા ઉપલબ્ધ નહી કરાતા ફળીયાના રહીશોએ ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે. અને ફળિયામાં કોઈ પણ રાજકીય પક્ષોએ પ્રચાર અર્થે વિસ્તારમાં પ્રવેશવું નહી તેવુ બોર્ડ લગાવી દેવામાં આવ્યુ છે. વધુમાં રહીશોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ મામલતદાર ઓફિસથી માત્ર 200 મીટર દૂર ફળિયુ આવેલું છે. તથા ફળીયામાં અવરજવર માટે મામલતદાર પાસેથી પસાર થવુ પડતું હોય છે. તેમ છતા ફળીયાના રહીશોને આજદિન સુધી પાકા રસ્તાનો લાભ મળ્યો નથી.

અને મામલતદાર ઓફિસથી ફળિયા સુધી રસ્તો નહી હોવાથી રહીશોને મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવાો પડી રહ્યો છે. રસ્તાના અભાવે અવરજવર કરતા રાહદારીઓ, વાહનચાલકો, વૃદ્ધ, મહિલાઓ તથા માંદગી, પ્રસુતિ અથવા આકસ્મિક બીમારીમાં દર્દીઓને સારવાર માટેની 108ની સુવિધા ઘર આંગણે મળી રહેતી નથી. રોડ નહી હોવાથી 108 ફળીયામાં આવતી નથી. જેથી દર્દીને 108ના કર્મચારીઓ તથા સંબંધીઓ દ્ધારા મામલતદાર ઓફિસ સુધી ટિંગાટોળી કરી દર્દીને લઈ જવામાં આવે છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાય વર્ષોથી દરેક ઓફિસોમાં રહીશો દ્વારા રસ્તા અંગે રજૂઆતો કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

ગ્રામ સભામાં મામલતદાર ઓફિસેથી મંદિર ફળિયાના રસ્તા માટે પંચાયતમાં ઠરાવો કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમ છતા આજદીન સુધી રસ્તો બન્યો નથી. જેને લઈ મામલતદાર ઓફિસથી મંદિર ફળિયામાં રહેતા રહેવાસીઓ દ્વારા ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારવામાં આવી છે.ભગવાનના ખોટા સોગંધ ખાય છે ગામમાં રામદેવપીર, ભાથીજીનું મંદિર અહીં આવેલું છે ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર વખતે ભગવાનના જુઠ્ઠા સોગંધ ખાઈ ઘણા નેતાઓ ચૂંટણી જીતી ગયા પણ હજી અમારા ફળિયામા રોડનું કામ કરવામાં આવ્યું નથી. - ધનાભાઇ હીરાભાઈ ખાંટ, રહેવાસી, બાકોર નવઘરા.

ચંૂટણી સમયે નેતાઓ વિકાસના નામે ખોટા વાયદાઓ કરે છે
દેશ આઝાદ થયો ત્યારથી આ ફળિયું વિકાસને ઝંખી રહ્યુ છે. છતાય ચૂંટણી સમયે નેતાઓ વિકાસના નામે ખોટા વાયદાઓ અને જુઠ્ઠા પ્રલોભનો આપી છેતરી જાય છે. તેથી તમામ ગ્રામજનોએ ભેગા મળી ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાનો નિર્ણંય લીધો છે. જેથી આ જૂઠા વાયદાઓ કરી જતા રહેતા નેતાઓની આખો ખુલે. - આશિષ પગી, રહેવાશી, બાકોર નવાઘરા

