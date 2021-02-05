તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અબોલ પશુ-પક્ષીની સેવા:જૂનાગઢના માંગરોળ પંથકમાં સંજીવની ફાઉન્ડેશનની અનોખી સેવા, બિમાર પશુ-પક્ષીઓની સેવા માટે 200 કાર્યકર્તા પ્રયત્નશીલ

માંગરોળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચકલી બચાવવા માટે 45 હજાર માળા, કુંડાનું વિનામૂલ્યે વિતરણ કર્યું

વર્તમાનની વ્યસ્ત અને દોડધામવાળી જીંદગીમાં માણસ પોતાના કે પરિવાર માટે પૂરતો સમય ફાળવી શકતો નથી. ત્યારે માંગરોળ પંથકમાં કાર્યશીલ યુવાનોએ ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાયેલા કે મોતના મુખ સુધી પહોંચેલા પક્ષીઓને સાજા નરવા કરી ફરી કુદરતના ખોળે વિહરતા કર્યા છે. એટલું જ નહીં, પર્યાવરણને બચાવવા અનેકવિધ પ્રવૃતિઓ પણ હાથ ધરી છે.

નાના પશુ, પક્ષીઓ પ્રકૃતિનો ધબકાર છે. પરંતુ સંજોગોવસાત એ બિમાર પડે કે ઘાયલ થાય ત્યારે તેનું કોણ ?.... આવા જ એક વિચારથી માંગરોળમાં એકલદોકલ વ્યક્તિથી શરૂ થયેલી સેવાકીય પ્રવૃત્તિમાં આજે પંથકના 200 જેટલા યુવાન કાર્યકરો સંજીવની નેચર ફાઉન્ડેશનના નેજા હેઠળ નિસ્વાર્થ ભાવે જોડાયા છે. આજુબાજુના મક્તુપુર, શીલ, ફરંગટા, સાંગાવાડા, તલોદ્રા, દિવાસા, આજક, આંત્રોલી, શાપુર, શેરીયાજ, આરેણામાં આ કાર્યકરો સક્રિય ભૂમિકા ભજવે છે. પંથકમાં કોઈ વાડી વિસ્તાર, રહેણાંક મકાનમાં કોઈ પક્ષી બિમાર હોય, શ્ર્વાનોએ ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલ કરેલું હોય, તો આ ટીમ તેને લઈ આવી, સારવાર કરી ફરી તે જ જગ્યાએ છોડી દે છે.

લોકડાઉન દરમ્યાન વાયરલ ઈન્ફેક્શનને લીધે આંખો ઉપર આવરણ બાજી જતા માળામાંથી કે ઉડતા ઉડતા જમીન પર પટકાતા 100 થી 125 કબુતરો સહિત 830 જેટલા પારેંવાને ટુંકી સારવાર બાદ સ્વસ્થ કરાયા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત ઘાયલ થયેલા કે બિમાર એવા 68 મોર ,21 ઘુવડ,8 ચિબરી, 45 કાગડા, 85 પોપટ,270 બગલા, 9 બાઝ,90 શકરા, 58 કોયલ, 66 જેટલા યાયાવર, 200 જેટલા ચકલી, કોયલ, બુલબુલ જેવા પક્ષીઓને બચાવી લેવાયા છે. આ ઉપરાંત ભાગ્યે જોવા મળતા સિવેટ કેટ, દરીયાઈ કાચબા, નીલગાય અને 70 થી વધુ શ્વાન અને બિલાડીઓને સારવાર આપવામાં આવી હતી.

માત્ર પશુ, પક્ષીઓની સારવાર જ નહીં, આ ગ્રુપે નામશેષ થતી ચકલીને બચાવવા છેલ્લા એક દસકામાં 45 હજાર માળા, કુંડા, ચણદાનીનું વિના મુલ્યે વિતરણ કર્યુ છે. તો પર્યાવરણને સ્વચ્છ રાખવા સમયાંતરે વૃક્ષારોપણ, બિચ સફાઈ અભિયાન તેમજ પર્યાવરણ બચાવવા માટે નાની પરંતુ સક્રિય ભૂમિકા ભજવતા લોકોનું મંચ પર સન્માન કરી તેઓને પ્રેરણા પૂરી પાડી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો