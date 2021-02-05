તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિરોધ:ઉનાના ખજુદ્રાના ગ્રામજનોની સમસ્‍યાનો પાંચ વર્ષથી ઉકેલ ન આવતા મતદાન બહિષ્‍કારની ચીમકીના બેનરો લગાડયા

ઉના37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગામમાંથી પસાર થતી નદી પર પુલ (નાળુ) ન બનાવતા હજારો લોકોને મુશ્‍કેલી વેઠવી પડી રહી છે

સ્થાનીક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓને લઇને જ્યાં એક બાજુ રાજકીય દાવપેચ ખેલાઇ રહ્યા છે તો બીજી તરફ હવે પ્રજા પણ હવે પોતાના સમસ્‍યાઓને લઇ તથા વિસ્તારોમાં ડોકયુ ન કરનાર રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓ અને તેના ઉમેદવારો સામે બાયો ચઢાવી રહી છે. આવું જ કંઇ ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લાના ઉના તાલુકાના ખજુદ્રા ગામેથી બહાર આવ્‍યુ છે. જેમાં ગ્રામજનોએ ચુંટણી બહિષ્‍કારની ચિમકીના બેનરો લગાડયા છે.

ઉના તાલુકાના ખજુદ્રા ગામમાં શાહી નદી પર નાળુ ન બનાવેલ હોવાથી રોષે ભરાયેલા ગ્રામજનોએ આગામી ચૂંટણીના બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે. ગ્રામજનોનો આરોપ છે કે, ગામમાંથી પસાર થતી શાહી નદી પર પુલ (નાળુ) બનાવવાની પાંચ વર્ષથી ગ્રામજનો માંગણી કરી રહયા છે અને વારંવાર રજૂઆતો કરી હોવા છતાં ન તો તંત્રએ ધ્યાન આપ્‍યુ ન તો સત્તાધારી પક્ષે કે વિપક્ષે. જેથી ખજુદ્રામાં પુલ (નાળુ) ન બનતા ગામના સામાકાંઠા વિસ્તારના લોકોને મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે.

આ મુદ્દાની રજૂઆત કરવા માટે સ્થાનિકો એકવાર ફરી ખજુદ્રા ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સરપંચ ભાણજી સોલંકીને આવેદનપત્ર આપ્‍યુ છે. તો બીજી તરફ પોસ્ટ દ્વારા ઉના પ્રાંત અધિકારીને પણ રજૂઆત કરી છે. સ્થાનિકોનું કહેવું છે કે, આ સમસ્‍યાની એક બે નહીં પરંતુ સતત પાંચ વર્ષથી અમો રજૂઆત કરી રહ્યા છીએ તેમ છતાં સમસ્યા જૈસે થે જ છે. ખાસ કરીને ખજુદ્રા ગામથી ગરાળ બાયપાસ રસ્તો શાહી નદી પરથી પસાર થાય છે જેના કારણે ચોમાસા દરમિયાન હજારો લોકોને આ નદી પાર કરવી પડે છે.

સ્થાનિકોએ આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે કે, ચૂંટણી સમયે નેતાઓ મોટા-મોટા વચનો આપીને જતાં રહે છે પરંતુ એકવાર ચૂંટણી પતી ગયા પછી ન તો કોઈ નેતા અહીં દેખાય છે કે ન તો તેમની પાર્ટીઓનો એક પણ કાર્યકર્તા. એટલે જ સ્થાનિકો આ વખતે મક્કમ બન્યા છે અને પૂલ નહીં તો મતદાન નહીંના સૂત્રો સાથે વિરોધ પ્રદર્શિત કરી રહ્યા છે. સ્થાનિકોનું કહેવું છે કે, આ વખતે અમને માત્ર વચનો જ નહીં પરિણામ પણ જોઈએ છે.

ખજુદ્રા ગામમાં લાગેલું પોસ્ટર

અત્યાર સુધી બેથી ત્રણ લોકો શાહી નદીના પૂરમાં તણાયા છે. સ્થાનિકોનું કહેવું છે કે, આટલી મોટી દુર્ઘટના છતાં તંત્રની આંખ ખુલતી નથી તો નેતાઓ પણ આ મુદ્દે ઉંઘી જ રહ્યા છે. માત્ર માણસો જ નહીં આ નદીએ પુલ કે નાળુ ન હોવાથી અનેક પશુનો પણ ભોગ લીધો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓનાણાં મંત્રીએ જમાઈ શબ્દને લઈને કોંગ્રેસ પર કટાક્ષ કર્યો, પછી સ્પષ્ટતા કરી- જમાઈ દરેક ઘરમાં હોય છે, જોકે કોંગ્રેસમાં આ સ્પેશિયલ નામ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો