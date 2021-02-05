તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સમસ્યા:સોરઠના કાઠાળા વિસ્તારમાં વકરતા સાંધાના દુ: ખાવામાં પાણીની ભૂમિકા

ગડુએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાણીએ પોતાની ગુણવતા ગુમાવત્તા માનવ શરીરમાં વિવિધ ઉણપો સર્જાઈ
  • ચુનાના પથ્થરનું ખનન, આરો પ્લાન્ટ અને ભુગર્ભ જળના ખનીજો અસંતુલિત : જવાબદાર કારણો

સૌરાષ્ટ્રનાં કાંઠાળ વિસ્તારોમાં વકરતો જતો ઘુંટણનાં દુખાવાનો રોગ સૌરાષ્ટ્ર અને આસપાસના વિસ્તારોમાં ખાસ કરીને દરિયા પટ્ટી વિસ્તારોમાં આજે ઘરે-ઘરે કોઈ આરોગ્ય લક્ષી મોટો પ્રશ્ન હોયતો ઘૂંટણના દુખાવા અને સંધીવા નામના રોગનો છે. તેમાંય છેલ્લા દાયકામાં તેનો વ્યાપ બહોળા પ્રમાણમાં જોવા મળ્યો છે. શરૂઆતમાં આ રોગ મોટી ઉંમરના વ્યક્તિઓમાં જોવા મળતો આજે તેનો વ્યાપ યુવાવસ્થામાં મોટા પ્રમાણમાં જોવા મળે છે.આજે મેડીકલ સાયન્સમાં તેનો સચોટ ઇલાજ મળતો નથી જેને લીધે દર્દીઓ નાસીપાસ થઇ ઉટવૈધો પાસે જઈ આર્થિક અને શારીરિક નુકશાની વેઠે છે.

વિવિધ વ્યક્તિઓ અને નિષ્ણાતોના મત મુજબ આ રોગનું મૂળ પાણી છે. તેઓના મત મુજબ દરિયાઈ ક્ષેત્રોમાં પેટાળમાં આવેલ સફેદ પથ્થરો જેને ચૂનિયાપાણા તરીકે ઓળખીએ છીએ તે પથ્થરોને ખનન કરીને કાઢી લેવામાં આવ્યા છે. જેને લીધે ભૂગર્ભ જળમાં ભળતાં ખનીજો અન બેલેન્સ બન્યાં છે. જેથી પાણીએ તેની ગુણવત્તા ગુમાવી દીધી છે. અને ખેતી ક્ષેત્રને પણ પાંગળું કરી મુકયું છે. ધણાખરા વિસ્તારોમાં જંતુનાશક દવાઓ અને રાસાયણિક ખાતરો સિવાય ઉત્પાદન મળતું નથી. લાંબેગાળે જમીનો પણ બિનઉપજાઉ બની શકે છે. કુવો અથવા બોરવેલના પાણીનો ઉપયોગ કરતા પહેલા તેનું ટેસ્ટિંગ કરાવવું ખુબજ જરૂરી છે. જેને માટે જૂનાગઢ કૃષિ-યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા પાણીનું ટેસ્ટિંગ થાય છે.

પાણી શુદ્ધિકરણની પ્રાચીન પ્રક્રિયા
ત્યારે પ્રાચીન પાણી શુદ્ધિકરણ કરવામાં નદિઓના તળીયે એકત્રિત થતા નાના-નાના ગોળાકાર પથ્થરોની અને મોટી સાઇજની રેતીની અહમ ભૂમિકા છે. ખુલ્લા પાણીના સ્ત્રોત હોય ત્યા સરીગવાનું વૃક્ષ વાવવું જે ઉત્તમ શુદ્ધિકરણનું માધ્યમ ગણાય છે. ઉપરાંત ચૂનાની પોટલી અથવા સ્ટોરેજ ટેન્કની દિવાલો ઉપર ચૂનાનું લીપણ કરવું જોઈએ.

આ દુ: ખાવા અંગે ડો. અભિપ્રાય
આ અસાધ્ય રોગનાં મુખ્ય કારણો દુષિત પાણી, સતત ભેજ વાળું વાતાવરણ, અને અનિયમિત ખોરાક મુખ્યત્વે ભાગ ભજવે છે. ઉપરાંત આજકાલ આર.ઓ. દ્વારા જે ફિલ્ટરેશન થયેલ પાણી પીવામાં વપરાય છે. તેમાં માનવશરિરમાં જે ખનીજની જરૃરીયાત હોય છે. તેવા ખનીજો અને મિનરલ્સનો પણ નાશ કરી નાખે છે. પરિણામે માનવશરિરમાં વિવિધ ઉણપો જોવા મળે છે. > ડો. ઉમંગ જોટવા, બીએએમએસ

