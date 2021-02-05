તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આદેશ:જૂનાગઢનાં 1,00,000 લોકોને શુદ્ધ પાણી આપવાનું લક્ષ્યાંક, કામગીરી ઝડપથી કરવા અપાઇ સૂચના

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

જૂનાગઢમાં અમૃત યોજના અંતર્ગત ચાલતા પાણીના કામોની કમિશ્નર તુષાર સુમેરાએ મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. તેણે આ કામગીરી શક્ય એટલી ઝડપથી પુર્ણ કરવા સૂચના આપી છે. આ અંગે કમિશ્નર તુષાર સુમેરાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, શહેરમાં કુલ 70 કરોડના ખર્ચે અમૃત યોજના અંતર્ગત પીવાના પાણીના કામો કરવાના છે જેમાં 1,00,000 લોકોને શુદ્ધ પાણી મળે તેવો લક્ષ્યાંક છે.

હાલ ઉંચી અને નીચી ટાંકી, પમ્પિંગ સ્ટેશન, પાઇપ લાઇન બિછાવવી, કનેકશન આપવા સહિતની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે. ત્યારે આ કામગીરીનું નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું હતું તેમજ ધીમી કામગીરી કરનાર એજન્સીને ઝડપથી કામગીરી પુર્ણ કરવા સૂચના પણ અપાઇ હતી. વર્ષના અંત સુધીમાં 1,00,000 લોકોને પીવાનું શુદ્ધ પાણી મળે તેવા પ્રયાસો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો