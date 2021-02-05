તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભડકો:તાલાલા પાલીકાના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીમાં શહેર સંગઠનને અવગણી પક્ષવિરોધી લોકોને ટિકીટ ફાળવી દેવાની હિલચાલથી સતાધારી ભાજપમાં ભડકો

તાલાલાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • તાલાલા શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ સહિત સંગઠનના હોદેદારો સહિત સેકડો કાર્યકરોએ સામુહિક રાજીનામા ઘર્યા
  • નારાજ સંગઠનના હોદેદારો-કાર્યકરોએ સોરઠના સાંસદના નામના હાય હાય ના નારા લગાવી વિરોધ દર્શાવ્‍યો

ગીર સોમનાથના તાલાલા નગરપાલીકામાં ટિકીટ ફાળવણીને લઇ સતાધારી ભાજપમાં ભડકો થયો છે. ટિકીટ ફાળવણીમાં સંગઠનની અવગણનાને લઇ તાલાલા શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ સહિત સંગઠનના મોટાભાગના હોદેદારોએ સોરઠના સાંસદ રાજેશ ચુડાસમાના નારા લગાવી સામુહિક રાજીનામા ઘરી દેતા રાજકારણ ગરમાયુ છે. રાજીનામુ આપનાર શહેર સંગઠનના હોદેદારોએ પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખને લેખીત પત્ર પાઠવી પક્ષ વિરોધી પ્રવૃતિ કરતાં લોકોને સોરઠના સાંસદ છાવરી રહયા છે. આવા પક્ષ વિરોધી લોકોને એક તરફી તમામ ટિકીટો ફાળવી દીઘાનો સનસનીખેજ આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે.

આજરોજ ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લામાં મોટાભાગની જીલ્‍લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને પાલીકાના બેઠકોના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરાઇ હતી. જો કે, તાલાલા પંથકની જીલ્‍લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયત સાથે નગરપાલીકાના તમામ બેઠકોના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી બાકી રાખવામાં આવી હતી. જેના પગલે રાજકારણ ગરમાયેલ જેમાં મોડીસાંજે ભાજપના મોવડી મંડળ દ્રારા તાલાલા પંથકની ટિકીટ ફાળવણીમાં પક્ષ વિરોધી પ્રવૃતિમાં સામેલ જુથના લોકોને ટિકીટ ફાળવી દીઘાની માહિતી શહેર ભાજપ સંગઠનના હોદેદારોને જાણ થતા ભડકો થયો છે. તાલાલામાં શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ વિજય ઠાકરની આગેવાનીમાં સંગઠનના હોદેદારો અને કાર્યકરોએ મોટીસંખ્‍યામાં એકત્ર થઇ સામુહિક રાજીનામા મોવડી મંડળને સમક્ષ ઘરી દીઘાનો ઘટસ્‍ફોટ કર્યો હતો. એકત્ર થયેલા શહેર સંગઠનના નારાજ આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરોએ સોરઠના સાંસદ રાજેશ ચુડાસમા હાય હાય ના નારા લગાવ્‍યા હતા.

સામુહિક રાજીનામાની જાહેરાત કરતા શહેર પ્રમુખ વિજયભાઇ ઠાકરએ મિડીયાને જણાવેલ કે, તાલાલા શહેરમાં લાંબા સમયથી પક્ષ વિરોધી કામગીરી કરતા તથા ઘારાસભામાં ખુલ્‍લીને ભાજપને હરાવવાના કામ કર્યા છે. પાર્ટીના મેન્‍ડેટના ઉલાળીયા કર્યા, સંગઠનને તોડવાની પ્રવૃતિ કરનાર અને ભાજપના એકપણ કાર્યક્રમમાં હાજરી આપતા નથી. હાલમાં સ્‍થાનીક સ્‍વરાજયની ચુંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીની સેન્‍સ પ્રક્રીયાનો જે લોકોએ બહિષ્‍કાર કર્યો તેવા લોકોને સાંસદ ટેકો આપે છે. સાંસદના ટેકાથી તાલાલામાં પક્ષ વિરોધી પ્રવૃતિ થઇ રહી છે. છતા પણ આવા લોકો સાંસદના માણસો હોવાના નાતે છાવરવામાં આવતા હોવાના વિરોધમાં અમો સંગઠનના હોદેદારો-કાર્યકરો સામુહિક રાજીનામા આપીએ છે. આજથી પક્ષના દરેક કામથી અલીપ્‍ત થઇ જશુ. અમો કાયમી પક્ષ વિરોધી પ્રવૃતિ કરતા લોકોનો વિરોધ કરવા છતાં તેઅો સાંસદના માણસો હોવાના લીઘે પાર્ટી તેઓના ઘુંટણીએ પડતી હોય તો અમો આ સંંગઠનમાં કામ કરવા માંગતા નથી. અહીથી અમો દેશભરના કાર્યકરોને વાત કહેવા માંગીએ છે કે, આ પાર્ટીની અંદર તમારો સમય અને શકિત બગાડતા નહીં. આ પાર્ટી હવે કોર્પોરેટ પાર્ટી બની ગઇ છે જેમાં નિષ્‍ઠાવાન કાર્યકરોની પાર્ટીમાં કોઇ કિંમત હોય એવું અમને લાગતુ નથી.

