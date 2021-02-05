તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સન્‍માન:આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ નિમિતે જૂનાગઢમાં ઘો.10-12 ની ત્રણ તેજસ્વી વિધાર્થીનીઓનું સન્માન કરાયું

જૂનાગઢ
  • જીલ્‍લા કલેકટર સહિતના અઘિકારીઓના હસ્‍તે દિકરીઓને સન્‍માનીત કરાઇ

આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લામાં ધો.10 અને 12 માં સરકારી, ગ્રાન્ટેડ સ્કુલમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી તેજસ્વી વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું જીલ્‍લા કલેકટરના હસ્તે સન્માન કરાયું હતું. જિલ્લા વહીવટીતંત્ર અને જિલ્લા મહિલા અને બાળ અધિકારી કચેરીનાના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિન નિમિત્તે જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લામાં ધો.10 અને 12 માં સરકારી અને ગ્રાન્ટેડ શાળાઓમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી વિઘાર્થીનીઓ પૈકી જેમણે 1 થી 3 ક્રમાંક મેળવેલ તે ત્રણયે દિકરીઓનું સન્માન કરવાનો કાર્યક્રમ યોજવામાં આવેલ હતો.

આજ રોજ જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લા કલેકટર ડો.સૌરભ પારઘીના હસ્તે ઉતકૃષ્‍ટ પરીણામ મેળવનાર ત્રણેય વિઘાર્થીનીઓને રૂ.5 હજારનો ચેક અર્પણ કરી સન્‍માનીત કરાયેલ હતી. આ તકે સરકારી ગર્લ્સ હાઇસ્કુલમાં ધો.10 માં પ્રથમ રેન્ક મેળવનાર નંદિની દિનેશભાઇ પરમાર, સરકારી ગર્લ્સ હાઇસ્કુલમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી અને ધો.12 કોમર્સમાં 99.98 પર્સન્ટાઇલ મેળવનાર શીવાંગી રમેશભાઇ મકવાણા અને મજેવડી સ્થિત ટી.ડી હાઇસ્કુલમાં ધો.12 કોમર્સમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી કૃતીકા કેશવભાઇ ચોથાણીનું નાયબ જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી અધિકારી સરવૈયા સહિતના અધિકારીઓની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતુ.

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં મહિલા અને બાળ અધિકારી જીગર જસાણી, દહેજ પ્રતિબંધક અધિકારી પ્રફુલ જાદવ હાજર રહ્યા હતા. આ તકે યુવા મતદારોને ચૂંટણી ઓળખકાર્ડ ડાઉનલોડ કરવા પણ જાગૃત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા તેમજ ઉચ્‍ચ શિક્ષણ પ્રાપ્‍ત કરવા માર્ગદર્શન આપવામાં આવેલ હતુ.

