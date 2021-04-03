તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • On The First Death Anniversary Of The Father, The Son Filled The Form, The BJP Candidate In The By election Of Ward No. Candidate 6 Will Fill The Form Today

રાજકારણ:પિતાની પ્રથમ પુણ્યતિથીએ પુત્રએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું, વોર્ડ નંબર 15ની પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ રજૂ કર્યું : વોર્ડનં. 6ના ઉમેદવાર આજે ફોર્મ ભરશે

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
જૂનાગઢ મહાનગરપાલિકાની 2 બેઠક પર યોજાનારી પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં સૌપ્રથમ ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે પોતાનું ફોર્મ ભરી ખાતું ખોલાવ્યું છે. મનપાનમાં વોર્ડ નંબર 6માં હાસાનંદ નંદવાણીનું અને વોર્ડ નંબર 15માં ડાયાભાઇ કટારાનું અવસાન થતા બન્ને બેઠકો પર પેટા ચૂંટણી આવી પડી છે. દરમિયાન 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી લઇને 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના છે. જોકે, છેલ્લા 4 દિવસમાં સૌપ્રથમ ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે પોતાનું ફોર્મ રજૂ કર્યું છે. ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર નાગજીભાઇ કટારાએ પોતાના પિતા ડાયાભાઇ કટારાની પ્રથમ પુણ્યતિથીએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું છે.

ગત વર્ષે 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીના ડાયાભાઇ કટારાનું હાર્ટ એટેકથી મૃત્યું થયું હતું. ફોર્મ ભરતી વેળા મેયર ધીરૂભાઇ ગોહેલ, શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ પુનિતભાઇ શર્મા, ગિરીશભાઇ કોટેચા, શૈલેષભાઇ દવે, સંજયભાઇ મણવર વગેરેની ઉપસ્થિતી રહી હતી. આ તકે ઉમેદવાર નાગજીભાઇ કટારાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે,

પિતાના અધુરા રહેલા કામો પુરા કરીશ. દરમિયાન ભાજપ દ્વારા વોર્ડ નંબર 6ના ઉમેદવાર તરીકે અરવિંદભાઇ ગાંડુભાઇ રામાણીનું નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. હવે ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે 5 અને 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી એમ માત્ર 2 દિવસ બાકી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે હવે કોંગ્રેસ, એનસીપી, આમ આદમી પાર્ટી કે અપક્ષમાંથી કોણ ફોર્મ ભરે છે તે જોવું રહ્યું.

