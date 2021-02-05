તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેવાયજ્ઞ:મહાશિવરાત્રીના દિને મુંબઇ, પુના સહિતના શહેરોના સેવાભાવિઓ દ્વારા નિુ:શુલ્‍ક ફળાહાર સેવાયજ્ઞનું આયોજન

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • છેલ્‍લા નવ વર્ષથી હરી ઓમ સેવા મંડળના સેવાભાવિઓ સોમનાથ આવી ફળાહાર વિતરણની સેવામાં સહભાગી થાય છે

મહાશિવરાત્રીના દિને જગવિખ્‍યાત સોમનાથ મહાદેવના સાનિધ્યે પધારતા ભાવિકો માટે હરી ઓમ સેવા મંડળ દ્વારા દિવસભર નિ:શુલ્‍ક ફળાહાર વિતરણ સેવા યજ્ઞનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ સાથે મંડળના સભ્‍યો દ્વારા મહાદેવને ઘ્‍વજારોહણ કરવાનું પણ આયોજન કરાયું છે.

છેલ્‍લા નવ વર્ષથી સોમનાથ મંદિરના સાંનિધ્યમાં ભાવિકો માટે સેવા યજ્ઞ કરતા હરી ઓમ સેવા મંડળ દ્વારા દસમાં વર્ષમાં આગામી 11 મી માર્ચના રોજ મહાશિવરાત્રીના પાવન દિવસે સોમનાથ મહાદેવના સાનિધ્યે આવતા તમામ ભાવિકો માટે નિ:શુલ્‍ક ફળાહાર વિતરણ સેવા યજ્ઞનું આયોજન કરાયું છે. જેમાં મહાશિવરાત્રીના દિવસે સોમનાથ સાનિધ્યે લીલાવંતી અતિથી ભવન પાસે હોલમાં ફળાહાર પ્રસાદ વિતરણનું આયોજન કરાયું છે. જેમાં મંડળના સેવાભાવિક લોકો જોડાઇ સવારે 8:30 વાગ્‍યે દિપ પ્રાગટ્ય કર્યા બાદ દિવસભર સોમનાથ મંદિરે આવતા ભાવિકોને ફરાળી સુકીભાજી, ફળ સહિતની ફળાહાર પ્રસાદી વિતરણ કરશે.

આ કાર્યની સાથે સાથે મંડળના સભ્‍યો દ્વારા સોમનાથ મહાદેવને ઘ્‍વજા ચડાવવા માટે ઘ્‍વજારોહણ કરવામાં આવશે. આ સેવા યજ્ઞમાં હરી ઓમ સેવા મંડળના રાજકોટ, સુરત, પુના, મુંબઇના સેવાભાવિ લોકો સાથે સ્‍થાનીક સભ્‍યો પણ સેવા આપશે. અત્રે નોંધનીય છે કે, મહાશિવરાત્રીના દિવસે દર વર્ષે હરી ઓમ સેવા મંડળ સહિત બે થી ત્રણ સેવાભાવિ સંસ્‍થાઓ દ્વારા ભંડારા યોજી સોમનાથ આવતા ભાવિકોને ફળાહાર પ્રસાદી વિતરણ કરે છે. દર વર્ષે હજારોની સંખ્‍યામાં આ ફળાહાર સેવાનો ભાવિકો લાભ લે છે.

