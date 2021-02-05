તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:મહાશિવરાત્રિના દિવસે સોમનાથ મહાદેવના સળંગ 42 કલાક સુધી ભક્તો દર્શન કરી શકશે, માસ્ક પહેરી ચાલતા ચાલતા દર્શન કરી શકશે

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મંદિર પરિસરમાં પાલખી યાત્રાનું આયોજન
  • મર્યાદિત લોકોની હાજરીમાં સાંસ્કૃતિક કાર્યક્રમ યોજાશે

પ્રથમ જયોતિર્લીંગ સોમનાથ મહાદેવના સાંનિઘ્યે તા.11 ને ગુરૂવારે કોરોનાની ગાઇડલાઇનના પાલન સાથે મહાશિવરાત્રીની ઉજવણી કરવાનું આયોજન કરાયેલ છે. મહા શિવરાત્રિના દિને સોમનાથ મંદિરના દ્રાર ભાવિકો માટે વ્હેલીસવારે 4 વાગ્યે ખુલ્યા બાદ સળંગ 42 કલાક સુઘી ખુલ્લા રહેશે. જે દરમિયાન સોમનાથ મહાદેવને ઘ્વજારોહણ, ચાર પ્રહરની મહાપૂજા-આરતી, પાલખીયાત્રા સહિતના ઘાર્મિક કાર્યક્રમોનું આયોજન કરાયું છે.

અરબી સમુદ્ર કાંઠે બિરાજમાન દેવાઘિદેવ સોમનાથ મહાદેવના સાંનિઘ્યે મહાશિવરાત્રીની ઉજવણી કરવા અંર્તગત ચાલી રહેલ તૈયારીઓ અંગે માહિતી આપતા મંદિર ટ્રસ્ટના અઘિકારી દિલીપ ચાવડાએ જણાવેલ કે, મહાશિવરાત્રીએ સોમનાથ મંદિરે આવનાર તમામ ભાવિકોએ માસ્‍ક ફરજીયાત પહેરીને આવવાની સાથે કોરોનાની ગાઇડલાઇન્‍સનું પાલન કરવાનું રહેશે. મંદિરમાં ભાવિકોના પ્રવેશથી લઇ બહાર નિકળવાના માર્ગે ભીડ ન થાય તે માટે ખાસ વ્‍યવસ્‍થા ગોઠવવામાં આવી રહી છે. તા.11 ને ગુરૂવારે વ્હેલીસવારે 4 વાગ્યે સોમનાથ મંદિરના દ્રાર ભાવિકો માટે ખુલશે ત્યારબાદ સળંગ 42 કલાક સુઘી ખુલ્લા રહયા બાદ બીજા દિવસે એટલે કે શુક્રવારની રાત્રે 10 વાગે બંઘ થશે.

સમગ્ર વર્ષમાં કરેલ શિવપૂજાઓ જેટલુ પુણ્ય માત્ર શિવરાત્રીના દિવસે શિવ પૂજા-દર્શન કરવાથી પ્રાપ્ત થતુ હોવાથી તેને ઘ્યાને લઇ ભાવિકો તત્કાલ શિવપુજન, ઘ્વજાપુજન મર્યાદિત સંખ્‍યામાં ભાવિકો કરી શકે તે માટે વિશેષ વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી છે. સવારે 9 વાગ્‍યે પાલખીયાત્રા નિકળશે જે ફકત પરીસરમાં જ ફરશે.

રંગબેરંગી લાઈટ અને પુષ્પોથી સુશોભન કરાશે

શિવરાત્રીને લઇ સોમનાથ મંદિર અને પ્રવેશદ્રાર ખાસ સુંગઘી જુદા-જુદા પુષ્પો થી અને રંગબેરંગી લાઇટીંગથી સુશોભીત કરી ઝળહળતુ કરાશે. મંદિરે દર્શાનાર્થે આવતાઅશકત, દિવ્યાંગો, વૃઘ્ઘો માટે પાર્કીગથી મંદિર સુઘી વિનામુલ્યે રીક્ષાની વ્યવસ્થા તથા પરિસરમાં ઇ-રીક્ષા, વ્હીલચેરની સુવિઘા રાખવામાં આવશે . આ તકે ખાસ મેડીકલ ટીમને પણ તૈનાત રખાશે.

સોમનાથ મંદિર પરીસરનો આકાશી નજારો
સોમનાથ મંદિર પરીસરનો આકાશી નજારો

'ભંડારા' પરિસરના બદલે ચોપાટીના ગ્રાઉન્‍ડ ખાતે ઘમઘમશે

દર વર્ષે મંદિર બહાર હમીરજી સર્કલ આસપાસ પ્રસાદી માટે ચારેક સંસ્થાઓ દ્રારા ભંડારાનું આયોજન કરાય છે. ચાલુ વર્ષે ભંડારાઓનું સ્‍થળ બદલીને આ વર્ષે ચોપાટીના ગ્રાઉન્‍ડ ખાતે ભંડારા યોજવાનું આયોજન કરાયેલ છે. જયારે સાંસ્‍કૃતીક કાર્યક્રમો શ્રી રામ મંદિરના ઓડિટોરિયમમાં મર્યાદિત લોકોની હાજરીમાં યોજાશે અને તેનું ડીજીટલ પ્‍લેટફોર્મ પર પ્રસારણ કરવાનું આયોજન કરાયેલ છે. .

શિવરાત્રિએ મહાપૂજા અને આરતીનો કાર્યક્રમ

સોમનાથ મંદિર સવારે 4 વાગ્યે ખુલશે, 6 વાગે પ્રાત:મહાપૂજા-આરતી, 8:30 વાગે નુતન ઘ્વજારોહણ, 9 વાગે પાલીખીયાત્રા (મંદિર પરીસરમાં), બપોરે 12 વાગ્‍યે મઘ્યાયહન મહાપૂજા-આરતી, સાંજે 4 થી 8:30 શૃંગાર દર્શન, સાંજે 7 વાગે સાયં આરતી, પ્રથમ પ્રહર પૂજન-આરતી રાત્રીના 9:30 વાગ્યાથી, જયોતપૂજન રાત્રીના 10 વાગે, દ્રીતીય પ્રહર પૂજન-આરતી 11 વાગ્યાથી, તૃતીય પ્રહર પૂજન-આરતી રાત્રીના 2:45 વાગ્યાથી, ચતુર્થ પ્રહર પૂજન-આરતી વ્હેલીસવારના 4:45 વાગ્યાથી થશે.

ગત શિવરાત્રીએ વર્ષે નિકળેલ પાલખીયાત્રાની તસ્‍વીર..
ગત શિવરાત્રીએ વર્ષે નિકળેલ પાલખીયાત્રાની તસ્‍વીર..

મહાશિવરાત્રીના દિને સોમનાથમાં ચુસ્‍ત સુરક્ષા બંદોબસ્ત રહેશે

મહાશિવરાત્રીના દિવસે ઝેડપ્‍લસ સુરક્ષા ઘરાવતા સોમનાથ મંદિરે સુરક્ષામાં 1 ડીવાયએસપી, 1 પીએસઆઇ, 45 પોલીસ જવાનો, 90 જીઆરડી જેમાં 40 મહિલા અને 50 જેન્ટસ તેમજ એસ.આર.પી.ની એક કંપની આ ઉપરાંત વધુ 3 પીએસઆઇ, 30 પોલીસ જવાનો બંદોબસ્તમાં તૈનાત રહેશે.

