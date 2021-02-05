તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઝાકળ છવાઈ:ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્લામાં સર્વત્ર ઝાકળ છવાઈ, કેરીના પાકને નુકસાનીની ભિતીથી ખેડૂતો ચિંતાતુર

  • જીલ્લાના 6 તાલુકામાં આકાશમાં સફેદ ચાદર ઓઢી હોય તેવો નજારો

આજે સવારથી ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્લાના સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં વાતાવરણમાં પલટો આવ્યો હોય તેમ સર્વત્ર ઝાકળનું સામ્રાજ્ય ફેલાયાનો નજારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે અને સવારે 10 વાગ્યા સુધી આકાશમાં સૂર્યનારાયણના દર્શન થઈ રહ્યા નથી. આજના ઝાકળના વાતાવરણને કારણે ગીર ની પ્રખ્યાત કેસર કેરીના પાકને નુકસાન થવાની ભીતિ સર્જાઇ હોવાથી ખેડૂતો ચિંતાતૂર બન્યા છે.

ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્લાના છ તાલુકામાં બે દિવસથી મોડી રાત્રીથી ઝાકળનું સામ્રાજ્ય છવાયેલું જોવા મળે છે દરમિયાન ગત મોડી રાત્રીથી ફરી જિલ્લાના વેરાવળ સોમનાથ, તાલાળા, સુત્રાપાડા, કોડીનાર, ઉના અને ગીર ગઢડા પંથકના આકાશમાં ઝાકળનું રાજ ફેલાઈ રહ્યું હતું અને આજે સવારથી જીલ્લાના તમામ વિસ્તારો મથકોમાં સર્વત્ર ઝાકળની ચાદર ઓઢી લીધી હોય તેઓ નજારો નજરે પડી રહ્યો હતો. જેને લઇ હાઈવે ઉપર વાહનચાલકોને ભારે મુશ્કેલી નો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે જ્યારે આ લખાય છે ત્યારે દશક વાગ્યાના સુમારે પણ જિલ્લાના આકાશમા ઝાકળની ચાદર અટકવાનું નામ ન લેતી હોય તેઓ નજારો નજરે પડી રહ્યો છે.

આજે સવારથી જિલ્લાના વાતાવરણમાં આવેલ અને ફેલાયેલા ઝાકળના કારણે ગીર પંથકની પ્રખ્યાત કેસર કેરીના પાકને નુકસાન થવાની ભીતિ ઉભી થઇ છે જેના કારણે કેસર કેરીના પાકનો આંબાનો બગીચો ધરાવતા ખેડૂતો ચિંતાતુર બન્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળી રહેલ છે.

