એનાલિસિસ:દરિયાકાંઠાના વિસ્તારોમાં પાણીમાં ખનીજ ઘટ્યું, સાંધાના દુ:ખાવા વધ્યા

  • પાણીએ ગુણવતા ગુમાવી એટલે વિવિધ બીમારીએ માથું ઉંચક્યું
  • ચુનાના પથ્થરોનું ખનન, આરો પ્લાન્ટ અને ભૂગર્ભ જળમાં જરૂરી તત્વોની ઉણપ વધતાં સ્થિતી વકરી

સૌરાષ્ટ્રનાં સમુદ્રતટિય વિસ્તારોમાં લોકોની ઘુંટણનાં દુ:ખાવાની ફરિયાદ વધી છે. દરિયાઇ પટ્ટીમાં હવે ઘેર ઘરે આરોગ્યને લગતો સૌથી મોટો પ્રશ્ન ઘૂંટણના દુ:ખાવા અને સંધિવાનો છે. સૌરાષ્ટ્રના સમૃદ્ર તટિય વિસ્તારોમાં છેલ્લા એક દાયકામાં ઘુંટણના દુ:ખાવા અને સંધી વાેનો વ્યાપ વધ્યો છે. શરૂઆતમાં આ રોગ લોકોમાં મોટી ઉંમરે જોવા મળતો. એ હવે યુવાનોમાં પણ મોટા પ્રમાણમાં દેખાવા લાગ્યો છે. એલોપથીમાં ઘૂંટણના દુ:ખાવા અને સંધિવાનો સચોટ ઇલાજ નથી. જેને લીધે દર્દીઓ નાસીપાસ થઇ જાય છે. પરિણામે ઊંટવૈદ્યો તેમને જુદા જુદા ઇલાજના નામે સારી પેઠે ખંખેરે છે. નિષ્ણાતોના મતે આ રોગનું મૂળ પાણીમાં આવેલી વિકૃતિ છે.

દરિયા કિનારાના ભૂગર્ભમાં આવેલા સફેદ પથ્થરોનાં સ્તરનું ખનન કરીને નિકંદન કાઢવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેને લીધે ભૂગર્ભ જળમાં ભળતાં ખનીજો અસંતુલિત બન્યાં છે. બીજા શબ્દોમાં કહીએ તો પાણીએ તેની ગુણવત્તા ગુમાવી દીધી છે. માત્ર જન આરોગ્ય જ નહીં, ખેતી ક્ષેત્રને પણ ખરાબ અસર પહોંચી છે. ઘણાખરા વિસ્તારોમાં જંતુનાશક દવાઓ અને રાસાયણિક ખાતરો સિવાય ઉત્પાદન થતું નથી. લાંબાગાળે જમીનની ફળદ્રુપતા પણ ઘટી શકે છે. કુવો અથવા પાતાળ કુવાના પાણીનો ઉપયોગ કરતા પહેલાં તેનું ટેસ્ટિંગ કરાવવું ખુબજ જરૂરી છે. આ માટે જૂનાગઢ કૃષિ-યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા પાણીનું ટેસ્ટિંગ પણ થાય છે. લોકોએ પીવાના પાણી મામલે તકેદારી રાખવી જરૂરી બની છે.

પાણી શુદ્ધિકરણની પ્રાચીન પદ્ધતિ
પાણીનું શુદ્ધિકરણ કરવામાં નદીઓના તળિયે એકઠા થતા નાના-નાના ગોળાકાર પથ્થરો જાડી રેતીની ભૂમિકા મહત્વની છે. ખુલ્લા પાણીના સ્ત્રોત હોય ત્યા સરગવાનું વૃક્ષ વાવવું ઉત્તમ ગણાય. ઘરમાં પીવાના પાણી માટે ચૂનાની પોટલી અથવા ટાંકાની દિવાલો ઉપર ચૂનાનું લીંપણ કરવું જોઈએ.

સંધી વા માટે શું કહે છે તબીબ ?
^આ રોગનાં મુખ્ય કારણોમાં દુષિત પાણી, સતત ભેજવાળું વાતાવરણ અને અનિયમિત ખોરાક મુખ્ય ભાગ ભજવે છે. ઉપરાંત આજકાલ આરઓ દ્વારા જે ફિલ્ટર થયેલું પાણી પીવાય છે. તેને લીધે માનવ શરીર માટે જરૂરી ખનીજ અને ક્ષારનો પાણીમાંથી નાશ થાય છે. > ડો. ઉમંગ જોટવા, બીએએમએસ

