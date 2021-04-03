તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:લિસ્ટેડ બુટલેગરને આરટીઓ પાસેથી દબોચી લેતી એલસીબી

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • અગાઉ 27.19 લાખનો દારૂ સહિતનો મુદ્દામાલ ઝડપાયો હતો
  • 5 ગુનામાં 9 માસથી ફરાર હતો, હવે ધોરણસરની કાર્યવાહી

જૂનાગઢ એલસીબીએ પ્રોહિબીશનના 5 ગુનામાં 9 માસથી ફરાર જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લાના લીસ્ટેડ બુટલેગરને આરટીઓ કચેરી પાસેથી ઝડપી લીધો હતો. પોલીસે તેની વિરૂદ્ધ વધુ એક ગુનો નોંધી ધોરણસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. આ અંગે પોલીસમાંથી મળતી વિગત મુજબ વિવિધ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોંધાયેલા ગુનામાં ફરાર રહેલા આરોપીને ઝડપી લેવા રેન્જ ડીઆઇજી મનિન્દર પ્રતાપસિંહ પવાર અને એસપી રવિતેજા વાસમ શેટ્ટીએ સૂચના આપી હતી. બાદમાં એલસીબીએ વ્યાપક ચેકીંગ હાથ ધર્યું હતું.

દરમિયાન જૂનાગઢ તાલુકા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન તેમજ કેશોદ, જામકંડોરણા, ગોંડલ અને ગિરગઢડા એમ 5 પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોંધાયેલા પ્રોહિબીશનના ગુનાનો લીસ્ટેડ બુટલેગર રવિ હમીરભાઇ ભારાઇ આરટીઓ પુલ પાસે હોવાની બાતમી મળી હતી. બાદમાં એલસીબી ઇન્ચાર્જ પીઆઇ એચ. આઇ. ભાટી, પીએસઆઇ ડી. જી. બડવા અને સ્ટાફે જઇ આરોપીને ઝડપી લઇ તેની સામે ધોરણસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

શહેરના દોલતપરામાં રહેતો આ શખ્સ છેલ્લા 9 માસથી ફરાર હતો. તેની પાસેથી 5 પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારમાં 6 માસમાં વિદેશી દારૂ સહિતનો 27,19,220નો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરાયો છે. પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

