તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સમસ્‍યા:વેરાવળમાં પાલિકા કચેરી નજીક રસ્‍તા પર ગટરનું ગંદુ પાણી ઉભરાવવાની સમસ્‍યાથી વેપારીઓ ત્રસ્‍ત

વેરાવળ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વેપારીઓએ ચીફ ઓફીસરને લેખીત રજૂઆત પાઠવી સમસ્‍યાનો ત્‍વરીત ઉકેલ લાવવા માંગણી કરી
  • શાળા-કોલેજો, સીવીલ હોસ્‍પી. પહોંચવાના મુખ્‍ય માર્ગ પર ગટરના ઉભરાતા ગંદા પાણીથી વિદ્યાર્થી-રાહદારીઓ પરેશાન

વેરાવળમાં પાલિકા કચેરી નજીક ગટર જામ થઇ જતી હોવાથી દુર્ગઘ મારતુ ગંદુ પાણી મુખ્‍ય રસ્‍તા પર ફરી વળતુ હોવાથી દુકાનદારો-રાહદારીઓને ભારે મુશ્‍કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહયો છે. જે સમસ્‍યાનો નિકાલ કરવા અંગે વેપારીઓએ ચીફ ઓફીસરને લેખીત રજૂઆત પાઠવી માંગણી કરી છે.

વેરાવળમાં પાલિકા કચેરી નજીક સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલની સામેના ભાગના વેપારીઓએ કરેલી રજૂઆતમાં જણાવ્યું કે, રાજેન્‍દ્રભુવન રોડ પર મણીબેન કોટક સ્‍કૂલની બાજુમાં ગટર આવેલ હોય જે આગળ પાલિકા કચેરી સુધી જાય છે. આ ગટરમાં સ્‍કૂલની પાછળના ગ્રાઉન્‍ડમાં પાણીનો નિકાલ થાય છે તે આ ગટરને મળે છે. આ ગટર પર દબાણ થઇ ગયું હોવાથી ગટર ક્યારેય તળીયા ઝાટક સાફ થતી ન હોવાના કારણે વારંવાર ગટરનું ગંદુ પાણી ઉભરાયને રસ્‍તા પર ફરી વળે છે. આ બાબતે અનેકવાર સફાઇ કરવા આવતા કર્મચારીઓને તથા અધિકારીઓને ફરિયાદો કરેલ હોવ છતાં કોઇ ઘ્‍યાન આપતુ નથી.

સ્‍થળ પર આવતા સફાઇકર્મી બહાનાઓ બનાવી ગટર સાફ કરતા નથી. જેથી રસ્‍તા પર લાંબા સમય સુધી ગટરનું દુર્ગંધ મારતુ ગંદુ પાણી ફરી વળેલ રહે છે. જેથી રસ્‍તા પર નિકળતા રાહદારીઓને નિકળવામાં અને દુકાનદારોને દુકાનમાં બેસવામાં ભારે મુશ્‍કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. આ રસ્‍તા પર ત્રણથી ચાર શાળા-કોલેજો, જિલ્‍લાની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ આવી હોવાથી મોટીસંખ્‍યામાં વિદ્યાર્થી-લોકોને પસાર થાય છે જે તમામે મોઢે રૂમાલ રાખી દુર્ગંધ મારતા ગંદા ફરી વળેલા પાણી પાસેથી પસાર થવું પડી રહ્યું છે. જેનાથી તમામ પર ગંભીર આરોગ્‍યનો ખતરો મંડરાય રહ્યો છે.

વધુમાં આ ગટર ઉંડી છે પરંતુ નિયમિત સફાઇ ન થઇ હોવાથી તળીયામાં રેતી-કચરો જામ થઇ જતા આગળના ભાગથી ગટર ચોક-અપ થઇ ગઇ છે. ગટરમાં પ્‍લાસ્‍ટીકનું વેસ્‍ટેજ મટીરીયલ્‍સ વધુ હોય જે પાણીને આગળ વધતા અટકાવે છે. જેથી ગટરને તળીયા ઝાટક સાફ કરાવી તેમાંથી ગંદા પાણીનો નિયમિત નિકાલ થતો રહે તેવી કામગીરી કરાવવા માંગણી હોવાનું અંતમાં જણાવ્યું છે.

ગટરો પરના દબાણો દુર કરવા ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરવા લોકમાંગ

અત્રે નોંધનીય છે કે, જોડીયા શહેરમાં અનેક સ્‍થળોએ ગટરો પર કાચા-પાકા દબાણો ખડકાય ગયા હોવાથી ઠેર-ઠેર ગટરો ઉભરાવવાની સમસ્‍યા જોવા મળે છે. આ સમસ્‍યા વિકરાળ બને તે પૂર્વે પાલિકા તંત્રએ સર્વે કરી જોડીયા શહેરમાં જે સ્‍થળોએ ગટરો સફાઇ કરવામાં અવરોઘરૂપ બનતા દબાણો દુર કરી ગટરો તળીયા ઝાટક સાફ કરાવવા વ્‍યાપક ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરવાની તાતી જરૂર હોવાની લોકમાંગ ઉઠી છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરામાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ચોધાર આંસુએ રડ્યાં, કહ્યું: '35 વર્ષથી પાર્ટીએ મને કશું આપ્યું નથી, પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે' - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો