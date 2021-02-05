તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સરઘસ:વેરાવળમાં ભાજપના પાલીકાના ઉમેદવારોએ વિજયના સંકલ્‍પ લઇ ઉમેદવારીના ફોર્મ ભર્યા

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • શહેરના રાજમાર્ગો પર ડીજેના તાલે વાજતે ગાજતે સરઘસ કાઢી ઉમેદવારી કરી

વેરાવળ પાટણ શહેર ભાજપ દ્રારા આજે ડી જે ના તાલે વાજતે ગાજતે સરઘસ કાઢી જાહેર કરેલા 31 ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્‍યા હતા. જેમાં જિલ્લા અને સ્‍થાનીક ભાજપના આગેવાનો-કાર્યકરો મોટી સંખ્‍યામાં જોડાયા હતા.

વેરાવળ પાટણ પાલીકાની 44 પૈકી 31 બેઠકના ઉમેદવારોના નામની સતાઘારી ભાજપએ જાહેરાત કરી છે. આ તમામની ઉમેદવારી પૂર્વે આજે બપોરે લોહાણા બોર્ડીગમાં વિજય સંકલ્‍પ સંમેલન યોજાયુ હતુ. જેમાં પ્રદેશ મંત્રી ઝવેરીભાઇ ઠકરાર, સાંસદ રાજેશ ચુડાસમા, જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ માનસીંહ પરમાર, પૂર્વમંત્રી જશાભાઇ બારડની હાજરીમાં તમામ ઉમેદવારો અને મોટીસંખ્‍યામાં હાજર આગેવાનો-કાર્યકરોએ વિજયના સંકલ્‍પ કર્યા હતા.

આ સંમેલનમાં ભાજપના તમામ ઉમેદવારોએ માથામાં સાફો પહેરી હાથમાં ભાજપનું કમળનું નિશાન લઇ જોડાયા હતા. ત્‍યારબાદ બોર્ડીગથી શરૂ થયેલ ડી જેના તાલે વાજતે ગાજતે સરઘસ રૂપી જુદા જુદા માર્ગો પર ફરી નાયબ કલેકટર કચેરીએ પહોચેલ હતા. જયાં તમામ 31 ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાના ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. આ તકે ભાજપના આગેવાનોએ પક્ષને વિજય બનાવવા કામે લાગી જવા અપીલ કરી હતી.

આ સંમેલન અને સરઘસમાં ભાજપના દેવાભાઇ ઘારેચા, ભરત ચોલેરા, ગોવિદ ગીદવાણી, ડો.વઘાસીયા, લખમભાઇ ભેંસલા, તુલસીભાઇ ગોહેલ, પ્રવિણ રૂપારેલીયા, ચંદ્રપ્રકાશભાઇ ભટ સહિત મોટીસંખ્‍યામાં કાર્યકર્તાઓ જોડાયા હતા.

