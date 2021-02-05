તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગરીબોનું રહેઠાણ ખાખ:કેશોદમાં ડીપી રોડ પર મોડી રાત્રે લાગેલી આગમાં 10 ઝૂંપડા બળીને ખાખ, ઘરવખરી સહિતની વસ્તુઓ સ્વાહા

કેશોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિકરાળ આગની ઘટનામાં 10 પરિવારનો આશરો અને ઘરવખરીની વસ્‍તુઓ સ્‍વાહા થઇ ગઇ
  • ફાયર વિભાગે બે કલાક પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગ પર કાબુ મેળવ્‍યો

જુનાગઢના કેશોદ શહેરમાં ડીપી રોડ પર આવેલ ઝૂંપડપટ્ટીમાં ગત મોડીરાત્રીના અકસ્‍માતે વિકરાળ આગ લાગી જતાં 10 જેટલા ઝૂંપડાઓમાં રહેલી ઘરવખરી બળીને ખાખ થઇ ગઈ હતી. આ ઘટનાના પગલે દોડી આવેલા ફાયર વિભાગના સ્‍ટાફે બે કલાક સુઘી પાણીનો મારો ચલાવ્‍યા બાદ આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવવામાં સફળતા મળી હતી. સદનસીબે આ ઘટનામાં કોઇ જાનહાની ન થતા લોકો અને તંત્રએ હાશકારો લીઘો હતો. આગ કયાં કારણોસર લાગી તે અંગે પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ઘરી છે.

કેશોદ શહેરમાં ડીપી રોડ પર વોકળા નજીક આવેલી ઝૂંપડપટ્ટીમાં ગત મોડીરાત્રીના એકાએક આગ લાગી હતી અને જોતજોતામાં આગએ વિકરાળ સ્‍વરૂપ ઘારણ કરી લેતા અફરાતફરી જેવી સ્‍થ‍િતિ સર્જાય હતી. આગની ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં પોલીસ સ્‍ટાફ, 108નો સ્‍ટાફ એમ્‍બ્યુલન્‍સ સાથે તથા ફાયર સ્‍ટાફ બે બંબા સાથે સ્‍થળ પર દોડી જઇ આગને ઠારવા કામગીરી શરૂ કરી હતી. ફાયર સ્‍ટાફે સતત બે કલાક સુઘી પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી રાખેલા ત્‍યારે આગ કાબુમાં આવી હતી. આગની ઘટનામાં સદનસીબે જાનહાની ટળી હતી. પરંતુ આગમાં 10 જેટલા ઝૂંપડાઓ અને તેમાં રહેલી ઘરવખરી સહિતની વસ્‍તુઓ બળીને ખાખ થઇ ગઇ હોવાનું જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે.

મોડીરાત્રીના બનેલી આગની ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં લોકોના ટોળેટોળા સ્‍થળ પર ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા. જયારે આગમાં ઘરનો આશરો ગુમાવનાર લોકોને નજીકમાં નિર્માણાઘીન એક કોર્મશિયલ બિલ્‍ડીંગમાં સુવડાવવાની વ્‍યવસ્‍થા તંત્ર દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ આગ કયાં કારણોસર લાગી તે જાણવા પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ઘરી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. તો બીજી તરફ ઝૂંપડપટ્ટીમાં આગ શોર્ટસર્કિટના કારણે લાગી હોઇ શકે તેવું પ્રાથમિક રીતે બહાર આવી રહ્યુ હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

