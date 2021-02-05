તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભૂમાફિયાઓ પર સકંજો:ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્લામાં એક સાથે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એક્ટ હેઠળ ચાર ગુના નોંધાતા ભૂમાફિયાઓમાં ફફડાટ, કુલ 10 લોકો સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધવામા આવી

વેરાવળ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સરકારી જમીન પર કબજો કરનારાઓમાં ફફડાટ

ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લામાં સરકારી જમીનો પર ગેરકાયદેસર દબાણો કરી ઘિકતી કમાણી કરતા ભુમાફીયાઓ સામે તંત્રએ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એકટની કાર્યવાહી કરતા ખળભળાટ મચ્‍યો છે. ત્રણ સામાજીક આગેવાનો સહિત 10 ભુમાફીયાઓ સામે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એકટ હેઠળ સરકારી અઘિકારીઓએ ચાર ગુનાઓ દાખલ કર્યા છે. જીલ્‍લામાં પ્રથમ વખત એકી સાથે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એકટના ચાર ગુનોઓ નોંઘી ભુમાફીયાઓને કડક સંદેશ આપતી કડક કાર્યવાહી તંત્રએ કરતા ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.જીલ્‍લામાં વેરાવળ, સુત્રાપાડા અને ઉનાના મામલતદારોએ પ્રભાસપાટણ, સુત્રાપાડા અને નવાબંદર પોલીસ સ્‍ટેશનોમાં ગુનાઓ નોંઘાવેલા છે.

સરકારી જમીન પર દુકાનો બનાવી ભાડે આપી

પ્રથમ ગુનાની વિગતો મુજબ સુત્રાપાડાના બસ સ્‍ટેશન વિસ્‍તારમાં સરકારી પડતર સર્વે નં.219-1-પૈકી 1 હે.4-94-69 ચો.મી.ની પર 34 દુકાનોવાળુ કોમ્‍પલેક્ષ હરેશભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ ગોહિલ (પટેલ-સુત્રાપાડા ખારવા સમાજ) (દુકાનો-8) , સુરેશભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ બારીયા (પટેલ-સુત્રાપાડા ઘોઘલીયા ખારવા સમાજ) (દુકાનો-10), જેન્‍તીભાઇ જીવાભાઇ ચાવડા (સુત્રાપાડા વડીસરી કોળી સમાજના હાલના પટેલ) (દુકાનો-4), સુરેશભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ બારીયા (ઘોઘલીયા ખારવા સમાજના પટેલ) (દુકાનો-12) ખડકી દઇ સંચાલન કરી તમામ દુકાનો રૂ.500 થી 3 હજારના ભાડે ચડાવી હોવાનું તપાસમાં સામે આવેલ હતુ. આ મામલે પોલીસે હરેશભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ ગોહીલ, સુરેશભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ બારીયા, જેન્‍તીભાઇ જીવાભાઇ ચાવડા સામે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે.

જયારે પ્રભાસપાટણ પોલીસમાં નોંઘાયેલ બીજા ગુનાની વિગત મુજબ વેરાવળ તાલુકાના બાદલપરા ગામે સ.નં.21 ની હે.2-03-36 ચો.મી. સરકારી પડતર જમીન ઉપર આશરે ચારેક વર્ષ પહેલા વાણીજય વપરાશ માટે 17 દુકાનો તથા 1 સવિર્સ સ્ટેશનનું બાંધકામ કરી ભાડે આપી ભાડાની રકમ બાદલપરાનો મીયાત પુંજાભાઇ કછોટ નામનો શખ્‍સ મેળવતો હોવાનું તપાસમાં સામે આવેલ હતું. જેના આધારે કમિટીના નિર્ણય બાદ ગુનો નોંધવામા આવ્યો છે.

સરકારી જમીન પર ઝીંગા ઉછેર કેંદ્ર બનાવી નાખ્યું

ત્રીજા ગુનાની વિગત મુજબ ઉના તાલુકાના કોબ ગામની સર્વે નં.92 પૈકી 1 ની સરકારી જમીનના દોઢ વિઘા જગ્‍યા પર છેલ્‍લા ત્રણ વર્ષથી કોબ ગામના જ સીંગભાઇ અરશીભાઇ શીંગડ, બીજલભાઇ બચુભાઇ બાંભણીયા, લખમણભાઇ માંડણભાઇ ભાલીયાએ ગેરકાયદેસર કબ્‍જો કરી જીંગા ઉછેર કેન્‍દ્ર બનાવી કાર્યરત કરી કમાણી કરી રહેલ હોવાનું તપાસમાં આવ્યું હતું. જેની સામે પણ ગુનો નોંધવામા આવ્યો છે.

ચોથા ગુનાની નોંઘાયેલ વિગત મુજબ ચીખલી ગામની સીમમાં સરકારી જમીન સર્વે નં.153(2), સર્વે નં.16,5(1) તથા કોબ ગામના સર્વે નં.24 પૈકી 7 તથા સર્વે નં.24 પૈકી 8 ની જમીન ઉપર છેલ્‍લા 11 વર્ષથી જીવાભાઇ ભીમાભાઇ બાંભણીયા, લાભુબેન રાજાભાઇ કામળીયા, જેમલભાઇ લાખાભાઇ બાંભણીયાએ ગેરકાયદેસર કબ્‍જો કરી જીંગા ઉછેર કેન્‍દ્ર બનાવી લાખો રૂપીયાનો આર્થિક લાભ મેળવી રહયા છે. જે તપાસમાં સામે આવતા તેઓની સામે પણ ગુનો નોંધવામા આવ્યો છે.

