તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • In Gir Somnath, 4 Nomination Forms Were Filled In Two Municipalities And 4 In Two Taluka Panchayats

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઉમેદવારી:ગીર સોમનાથમાં બે પાલીકામાં 4 અને બે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 4 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જીલ્‍લામાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના ત્રીજા દિવસે માત્ર 8 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ રજુ થયા,
  • જીલ્‍લામાં ત્રણ દિવસમાં કુલ 20 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા

ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લમાં ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાના ત્રીજા દિવસે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 4 અને પાલીકામાં 4 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરી રજુ થયાનું જાણવા મળેલ છે. ગીર સોમનાથમાં સ્‍થાનીક સ્‍વરાજયની ચુંટણીઅોમાં અાજ સુઘીમાં જીલ્‍લા પંચાયતમાં કુલ 2, છ તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં 8 અને ચાર નગરપાલીકાઅોમાં 10 મળી કુલ 20 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે.

ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લામાં જીલ્‍લા પંચાયતની 28 બેઠકોની તથા છ તાલુકા પંચાયત 128 બેઠકો અને ચાર નગરપાલીકાઅોના 32 વોર્ડની 128 બેઠકોની ચુંટણી યોજાનાર છે. જેમાં ચુંટણી લડવા માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાના અાજે ત્રીજા દિવસે જીલ્‍લાની ગીરગઢડા તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠક માટે અાપ પાર્ટીમાંથી રેખાભાઇ છબીલભાઇ ગજેરાએ અને ઉના તાલુકા પંચાયતની કાજરડી બેઠક માટે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી વનીતાબેન ભાયાભાઇ ચારણીયાએ (બે ફોર્મ) અને વશરાભાઇ દુઘાભાઇ ચારણીયાએ ફોર્મ ભરી રજુ કર્યા છે. જયારે ચાર નગરપાલીકાઅો પૈકી વેરાવળ નગર પાલીકાની બેઠક માટે અાપ પાર્ટીમાંથી અાઇશા ઇકબાલ સુમરા અને જયોતિબેન વિજયભાઇ માવઘીયાએ તથા તાલાલા પાલીકામાં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી શબાના અમીન સાયલી અને ગફારભાઇ નાથાભાઇ ચોટીયારાએ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરી રજુ કર્યા છે. અામ, અાજે નગરપાલીકા માટે 4 અને તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 4 મળી કુલ 8 ફોર્મ રજુ થયા છે.

અત્રે નોંઘનીય છે કે, પાલીકા, જીલ્‍લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચુંટણીમાં ઝંપલાવવા માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાની શરૂઅાત થઇ ચુકી હોવા છતાં હજુ સુસ્‍તીનો માહોલ જણાય છે. કારણ કે, બંન્‍ને મુખ્‍ય રાજકીય પક્ષોમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીમાં અંતિમ દોરમાં ચાલી રહી છે. સંભવત: ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાની અંતિમ શુક્ર-શનિના દિવસોમાં સંભવત: ઘસારો જોવા મળશે તેવી ઘારણા તંત્ર સેવી રહયુ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો