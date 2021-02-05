તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મંજૂરી:માણાવદર અને મેંદરડા તાલુકાના 19 ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનોનું રૂ.53.50 લાખના ખર્ચે સમારકામ કરાશે

માણાવદર21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ગ્રામ પંચાયતોના મકાનોનું રીપેરીંગ કામ કરવા માટે સૈદ્ધાંતિક મંજુરી મળી
  • ગ્રામ પંચાયતો વધુ સુવિધાયુક્ત બનશે : પ્રવાસનમંત્રી જવાહર ચાવડા

જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લાના માણાવદર અને મેંદરડા તાલુકાની કુલ 19 ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનોનું રૂ.53.50 લાખના ખર્ચે સમારકામ કરવાના કામને રાજય સરકારે સૈદ્ધાંતિક મંજુરી આપી છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં ગ્રામ પંચાયતો વઘુ સુવિઘાયુક્ત બનાવવાની રાજય સરકારની નેમ છે.

જિલ્લાના માણાવદર અને મેંદરડા તાલુકામાં સી.ડી.પી. યોજના અંતર્ગત માણાવદરની 9 ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનો અંદાજીત રૂ.21 લાખના ખર્ચે તેમજ મેંદરડાની 10 ગ્રામ પંચાયતોના મકાનો અંદાજીત રૂ.32.50 લાખના ખર્ચે સમારકામ કરવાનું આયોજન કરાયેલ છે. જે રીપેરીંગ કામ કરાવવા માટેની જરૂરી સૈદ્ધાંતિક મંજુરી મળી ગયેલ છે. આ યોજના અંતર્ગત માણાવદર તાલુકાના કોઠડી, રોણકી, ભાલેચડા, લીંબુડા, દડવા, સીતાણા, ગળવાવ, નાંદરખા અને મિતડીના ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જયારે મેંદરડા તાલુકાના બાબરતીર્થ, ઢાંઢાવાડા, ગુંદાળા, લીલવા, માલણકા, નતાડીયા, ઇટાળી, હરિપુર, કેનેડીપુર અને ભાલછેલ ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનોનું રીપેરીંગ કામ કરવાનું સમાવેશ થયેલ છે.

માણાવદર અને મેંદરડા તાલુકાના ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનો રીપેરીંગ થવાથી ગ્રામ પંચાયતો વધુ સુવિધા યુક્ત બનશે. ગ્રામ પંચાયતના મકાનો વધુ સુવિધા યુક્ત બનાવવા માટે સતત ચિંતા કરી સૈદ્ધાંતિક મંજુરી મેળવવા રજૂઆત કરાયેલ હતી. જેને અંતે મંજુરી મળી ગયેલ હોઈ ટૂંક સમયમાં રીપેરીંગ કામગીરી શરૂ થશે તેમ માણાવદરના ધારાસભ્‍ય એવા મત્સ્યોદ્યોગ મંત્રી જવાહર ચાવડાએ જણાવતા વઘુમાં કહેલ કે, હું માણાવદર મતવિસ્તારના વિકાસ કામો કરવા માટે હંમેશા કટીબદ્ધ છું. 19 ગ્રામ પંચાયતનોના બિલ્‍ડીંગો રીપેરીંગ થઇ જવાથી ગ્રામજનોને રાહત મળશે અને સરકારની યોજનાનો વઘુમાં વઘુ લોકો સ્‍થાનીકકક્ષાએથી લાભ મેળવી શકશે.

