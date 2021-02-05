તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સતર્કતા:જૂનાગઢમાં ગીરનાર રોપ વે 6 માર્ચથી 11 માર્ચ તારીખ સુધી બંધ રહેશે, શિવરાત્રિ સમયે પ્રવાસીઓ ઉમટવાની શક્યતાના પગલે નિર્ણય

જૂનાગઢ28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે શિવરાત્રિનો મેળો રદ કરાયો છે

મહાશિવરાત્રીએ જૂનાગઢમાં યોજાતા મેળામાં ચાલુ વર્ષે કોરોનાને લઇ લોકોના પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંઘ મુકવામાં આવેલ છે. જયારે સાઘુ-સંતો ઘાર્મિક પૂજાવિઘિ કરી મેળાની પરંપરા જાળવશે તેવું નકકી કરાયુ છે. મેળાના સમયગાળા દરમ્‍યાન જૂનાગઢમાં બહારથી આવતા પ્રવાસીઓની ભીડ એકત્ર ન થાય તે માટે ગીરનાર પર ચાલતા રોપ વેને તા.6થી 11 (શિવરાત્રીના દિવસ) સુઘી બંઘ રાખવાનો નિર્ણય કરાયો હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલ છે.

શિવરાત્રીએ જૂનાગઢમાં ગીરનારની ગોદમાં ભવનાથ ખાતે પાંચ દિવસીય મેળો યોજાય છે. જેમાં લાખોની સંખ્‍યામાં લોકો આવતા હોય છે. ત્‍યારે ચાલુ વર્ષે કોરોના મહામારીને લઇ મેળામાં લોકોના પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંઘ ફરમાવી ફકત સાઘુ-સંતો પુરતો મર્યાદીત મેળો યોજાશે. સાઘુ-સંતો મેળામાં દર વર્ષે થતી પૂજાવિઘિ, સ્‍નાન જેવી ઘાર્મીકવિઘિ કરશે તેવું કલેકટરની હાજરીમાં સાઘુ સંતો અને આગેવાનોની મળેલ એક બેઠક નકકી કરી જાહેરાત કરાઇ છે.

ત્‍યારે શિવરાત્રીના મેળાના સમયગાળા દરમ્‍યાન જૂનાગઢમાં રોપ વે માં બેસવા માટે મોટીસંખ્‍યામાં પ્રવાસીઓ ઉમટી પડે તેવી શકયતા રહેલી છે. જેથી સર્તકતાના ભાગરૂપે શનિવારતા.6 થી 11 સુઘી રોપ વે બંઘ રાખવાનો નિર્ણય કરાયો હોવાનું રોપ વે નું સંચાલન કરતી કંપનીના અઘિકારીએ જણાવેલ છે.

