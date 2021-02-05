તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાવિકો માટે ખુશખબર:આવતીકાલથી સોમનાથ મહાદેવની આરતીનો ભાવિકો પ્રત્‍યક્ષ લાભ લઇ શકશે, ચાલતા ચાલતા આરતીના દર્શન કરી શકશે

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આરતીના સમયે ભાવિકોના મંદિર પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંધ હતો તે દુર કરાયો
  • આરતીના સમયે ભાવિકોને ઉભા રહેવાની મનાઇ રહેશે

કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે સોમનાથ મંદિરે દિવસ દરમિયાન થતી ત્રણ ટાઇમ આરતીમાં ભાવિકોના પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંધ હતો. જે દુર કરી આવતીકાલ તા.6 ફેબ્રુ.થી ભાવિકો આરતીના સમયે મંદિરમાં પ્રવેશ સાથે દર્શન કરી શકશે પરંતુ આરતીમાં ઉભા નહીં રહી શકે ચાલતા ચાલતા આરતીના દર્શનનો લ્‍હાવો લઇ શકશે તેવો નિર્ણય સોમનાથ ટ્રસ્‍ટએ લીધો છે.

આ અંગે સોમનાથ ટ્રસ્‍ટના જીએમ વિજયસિંહ ચાવડાએ માહિતી આપતા જણાવ્યું કે, કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે કેન્‍દ્ર સરકારની ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ સોમનાથ મંદિરમાં દર્શનની વ્યવસ્થા અને સમયમાં ફેરફાર કરાતો આવ્યો છે. અનલોક સાથે જુન માસથી મંદિરના દ્વાર ભાવિકો ખોલવામાં આવ્યા ત્‍યારે ત્રણ વખત થતી આરતીના સમયે પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંધ મુકવામાં આવ્યો હતો. હાલ વેક્સિન આવી ગયા બાદ કોરોના મહામારીના ઘટતા જતા પ્રકોપને ઘ્‍યાનમાં લઇ સરકારની ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ આવતીકાલે તા.6 ફેબ્રુઆરી-2021થી સોમનાથ મંદિરમાં ત્રણ ટાઇમ થતી મહાદેવની આરતીના સમયે ભાવિકોને પ્રવેશ આપવાનો નિર્ણય ટ્રસ્ટી મંડળની સુચનાથી કરવામાં આવી છે. આ નિર્ણયથી સોમનાથ ટ્રસ્‍ટ હેઠળના સોમનાથ મુખ્ય મંદિર ઉપરાંત અહલ્યાબાઈ મંદિર, ભાલકા મંદિર, રામ મંદિર, ગીતા મંદિર, લક્ષ્મી નારાયણ મંદિર, ભીડીયા સહિતના મંદિરોમાં દિવસ દરમિયાન થતી આરતીના સમયે ભાવિકોને પ્રવેશ મળશે.

તા.6 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021થી સોમનાથ મંદિરના દ્વાર ભાવિકો માટે સવારે 6થી રાત્રીના 10 વાગ્યા સુધી ખુલ્‍લા રહેશે. સોમનાથ મંદિરએ સવારે 7, બપોરે 12 અને સાંજે 7 વાગ્‍યે થતી મહાદેવની ત્રણેય આરતી સમયે ભાવિકો ઉભા નહીં રહી શકે પરંતુ ચાલતા ચાલતા આરતીના દર્શન કરી શકશે. ચાલુ આરતીના સમયે કોઈપણ ભાવિક મંદિરના સભામંડપ કે નૃત્યમંડપમાં પણ ઉભા રહી શકશે નહીં.

આ ઉપરાંત મંદિરે આવતા ભાવિકોએ કોવીડની ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ માસ્ક ફરજીયાત પહેરવાનું રહેશે સાથે પ્રવેશદ્વાર પર ટેમ્પરેચર મશીનમાં ચેક કરાવી હેન્ડ સેનિટાઈઝ કર્યા બાદ જ પ્રવેશ કરવાનો રહેશે. મંદિરે દર્શન માટે ઓનલાઈન તથા ઓફલાઈન પાસ મેળવીને જ દર્શન કરી શકશે. મંદિરમાં દર્શન માટે જે વ્યવસ્થા ગોઠવવામાં આવેલ તેનું ભાવિકોએ પાલન કરવાનું રહેશે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરામાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ચોધાર આંસુએ રડ્યાં, કહ્યું: '35 વર્ષથી પાર્ટીએ મને કશું આપ્યું નથી, પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે' - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો