તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જન્મદિવસે જ મૃત્યુ:જૂનાગઢના પૂર્વસાંસદ અને કેળવણીકાર મો.લા.પટેલનું નિધન, પટેલ કેળવણી મંડળમાં બપોરે 2 થી 4 સુધી નશ્વરદેહના અંતિમ દર્શન કરી શકાશે

જૂનાગઢ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પટેલ કેળવણી મંડળની સ્થાપના કરી હતી
  • કડવા પટેલ સમાજમાં શોકની લાગણી છવાઈ

જૂનાગઢના પૂર્વ સાંસદ અને કડવા પટેલ સમાજના ઘરોહર આધારસ્થંભગણાતા એવા અગ્રણી કેળવણીકાર મો.લા.પટેલનું આજે ટુંકી બિમારી બાદ અવસાન થતા ઘેરા શોકની લાગણી સર્વત્ર છવાઈ ગઇ છે. જોગાનુજોગ આજે જ તેમનો જન્‍મદિવસ પણ હતો. સ્‍વ.મો.લા.પટેલના નશ્વરદેહના અંતિમ દર્શન પટેલ કેળવણી મંડળ ખાતે આજે બપોરે 2 થી 4 દરમ્‍યાન કરી શકાશે. જયારે હાલની પરિસ્‍થ‍િતિને ઘ્‍યાને રખી તેમની અંતિમવિઘિ માત્ર પરીવાર અને મિત્રોની હાજરીમાં તેમના ફાર્મ હાઉસ પર રાખવામાં આવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલ છે.

રાજકોટના ઉપલેટના કોલકી ગામે જન્મ

ઉપલેટાના કોલકી ગામે તા.5-3-1933 ના રોજ જન્‍મેલા મહા માનવે ખુબ મોટી સુવાસ ફેલાવી આજે તા.5-3-21 ના રોજ વિદાય લીઘી છે. જૂનાગઢ કડવા સમાજના ઘરોહર સમાન સમાજના કરોડરજજુ ગણાતા મોહનભાઇ લાલજીભાઇ પટેલ મો.લા.પટેલ ના હુલામણા નામથી પ્રખ્‍યાત હતા. નાનપણથી જ સમાજ સેવાની વતન કોલકી (ઉપલેટા)થી જૂનાગઢ આવી કંઇ કરી છુટવાની ખેવના સાથે સમાજનું સંગઠન કરી સમાજ પ્રત્‍યે ગામડાઓના અભણ માતા-પીતાના બાળકોને શિક્ષણ આપવાના હેતુસર પટેલ કેળવણી મંડળની રચના સાથે સ્‍થાપના કરી હતી. જે સંસ્‍થામાં આજે કેજીથી લઇ તમામ પ્રકારના અભ્‍યાસક્રમોની કોલેજ સુઘીનું ભણતર દિકરીઓને આપવાનું પ્રેરણાદાયી કાર્ય કરવામાં આવી રહયુ છે.

મો.લા.પટેલ બે ટર્મ સાંસદ તરીકે રહ્યા

મો.લા.પટેલ બે વખત સાંસદ તરીકે રહેલ જેમાં રેલ્‍વે સહિતના અનેક પ્રજાકીય સુવિઘાના પ્રશ્નોના ઉકેલ લાવવા સક્રીય ભુમિકા અદા કરી હતી. તો ગુજરાત સરકારમાં મંત્રી પદે પણ સેવા આપી હતી. મો.લા.પટેલની દિકરીઓની યોજનાની લાગણીને પૂર્વમુખ્‍યમંત્રી નરેન્‍દ્રભાઇ મોદીએ પણ સ્‍વીકારી હતી. મો.લા.પટેલ અનેક સામાજીક, ધાર્મિક અને શૈક્ષણિક સંસ્થાઓ સાથે જોડાયેલા હતા. અવિરત સેવાકીય કાર્યો થકી સમાજને ઉત્‍કૃષ તરફ લઇ જવા હમેંશા સક્રીય ભુમિકા ભજવતા હતા. તેમના નિઘનથી સોરઠ સાથે કડવા પટેલ સમાજને સામજીક હિતચિંતક મોભી ગુમાવ્‍યાની ખોટ કાયમી સાલવશે તેવું અગ્રણીઓ લાગણી વ્‍યકત કરતા હતા.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VSલાઈવ
    ભારતભારત148-6 (59.5)
    ભારત 57 રને ટ્રાયલ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો