તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આગ અકસ્માત:GIDC માં ગેસના ગોડાઉન પાસેના કચરામાં ભીષણ આગ

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • શહેરભરમાં દૂર દૂર સુધી ધુમાડાના ગોટે ગોટા નજરે પડ્યા
  • બુધવાર રાત્રીના લાગેલી આગ બુઝાવવા 60,000 લીટર પાણીનો મારો

જૂનાગઢ શહેરના જીઆઇડીસી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ ગેસના ગોડાઉન પાસેના કચરામાં ભીષણ આગ ભભૂકી ઉઠી છે જેને બુઝાવવા ફાયર ટીમ દ્વારા પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. આ અંગે મળતી વિગત મુજબ શહેરના જીઆઇડીસી પાસે ગેસના ગોડાઉન નજીક ડમ્પિંગ ગ્રાઉન્ડ આવેલું છે. અહિં કચરાના ઢગમાં બુધવાર રાત્રીના 9 વાગ્યાથી આગ લાગી હતી જે ગુરૂવાર બપોર સુધી કાબુમાં આવી ન હતી.

આગના કારણે શહેરના આકાશમાં ધૂમાડાના ગોટે ગોટા ચડયા હતા જે દૂર દૂર સુધી દેખાતા હતા. ઘટનાની જાણ થતા ફાયર ટીમના 3 શિફ્ટના કર્મીઓ આગ બૂઝાવવા સતત દોડધામ કરી રહ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં ફાયરની ગાડીના 9 ફેરા તેમજ 3 ટેન્કરના ફેરા મળી કુલ 60,000 લીટરથી વધુ પાણીનો મારો ચલાવાયો છે. જોકે, અંદર રહેલા પ્લાસ્ટિકના કચરાના કારણે આગ બુઝાવવામાં વિલંબ થઇ રહ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો