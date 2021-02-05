તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હાલાકી:દરેક ફ્લેટ ધારકના અલગ પીઆર કાર્ડ બનાવવામાં મુશ્કેલી, મુશ્કેલી નિવારવા જૂની સિસ્ટમ ચાલુ રાખવા માંગ

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બહુમાળી કે કોમર્શિયલ બિલ્ડીંગના ફ્લેટમાં અલગ અલગ પીઆર કાર્ડ બનાવવાની નિતીને કારણે લોકોને પડતી હાલાકી દૂર કરી જૂની સિસ્ટમ ચાલુ રાખવા માંગ કરાઇ છે. આ અંગે એડવોકેટ ગિરીશભાઇ મશરૂએ સીએમને પત્ર લખ્યો છે. પત્રમાં જણાવાયું છે કે, સિટી સર્વેમાં આવેલ બહુમાળી બિલ્ડીંગ, ફલેટ ધારકો કે કોમર્શિયલ બિલ્ડીંગમાં એક જ પીઆર કાર્ડમાં માલિકની નોંધ થતી હતી.

હવે દરેક મિલકતના અલગ અલગ પીઆર કાર્ડ બનાવવા સરકારે પરિપત્ર જારી કર્યો છે. જોકે, આમાં દરેક મિલકતના અલગ પીઆર કાર્ડ ન બને ત્યાં સુધી પીઆર કાર્ડમાં કોઇ ફ્લેટ ધારકની નોંધ મંજૂર કે રદ થાય ત્યાર બાદ આ બહુમાળી બિલ્ડીંગમાં ટાઇટલ ક્લીયર હોય, જે તે ફલેટના માલિક તરીકેની નોંધ હોય અને તે ફ્લેટના વેંચાણ કરે તો પણ તે ફલેટના પ્રત્યેક ફ્લેટ ધારકોના અલગ અલગ પીઆર કાર્ડ ન બને ત્યાં સુધી નોંધ મંજુર થતી નથી. બાદમાં નાયબ કલેકટરની કોર્ટમાં અપીલ થાય અને તે કેસ રિમાન્ડ કરે પછી નોંધ મંજુર થાય. આમાં ફ્લેટ ધારકોને બહુ મુશ્કેલી પડતી હોય જૂની સિસ્ટમ ચાલુ રાખવા માંગ કરાઇ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો