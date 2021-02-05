તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિન વિશેષ:ગીર સોમનાથના પેઢાવાડાના રિક્ષા ચાલકની દિકરીએ જુડો સ્‍પર્ધામાં ગોલ્‍ડ મેડલ પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યુ

વેરાવળ2 કલાક પહેલા
સોનલ ડોડીયાએ 2020 સ્‍પર્ધામાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ટ દેખાવ કરી ગોલ્‍ડ મેડલ પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યો
સોનલ ડોડીયાએ 2020 સ્‍પર્ધામાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ટ દેખાવ કરી ગોલ્‍ડ મેડલ પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યો
  • ખેલો ઇન્‍ડીયા 2020 સ્‍પર્ધામાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ટ દેખાવ કરી ગોલ્‍ડ મેડલ પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યો
  • જુદી-જુદી સ્પર્ધાઓમાં ભાગ લઇ 19 ગોલ્‍ડ, બ્રોન્‍ઝ અને સિલ્‍વર મેડલો પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યા

ગીર સોમનાથના કોડીનાર તાલુકાના પેઢાવાડા ગામના રિક્ષા ચાલકની દિકરીએ જુડોમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મેળવી પરિવાર સાથે નાના એવા ગામનું નામ રોશન કર્યુ છે. દેશમાં યોજાયેલ ખેલો ઇન્ડીયા સ્પર્ધામાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીતવાની સાથે અગાઉ અનેક સ્પર્ધાઓમાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ઠ દેખાવ કરી 19 જેટલા ગોલ્‍ડ, બ્રોન્‍ઝ અને સિલ્‍વર મેડલો પ્રાપ્‍ત કરી પરિવાર અને ગામનું નામ રાષ્‍ટ્રીયકક્ષાએ રોશન કર્યુ છે.

સોમનાથથી 40 કીમી દુર વેરાવળ-કોડીનાર પર આવેલા પેઢાવાડા ગામમાં રહેતા અને રિક્ષા ચલાવતા ભુપત ડોડીયા તેમની બે દીકરી, એક દીકરો અને પત્ની સાથે રહે છે. ભુપત ડોડીયા રિક્ષા ચલાવી પાંચેય લોકોના પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. આ પરીવારનો આધાર એકમાત્ર ભુપત ડોડીયાની રિક્ષાની આવક પર નિર્ભર છે. આ પરિવારની ધોરણ 10માં અભ્‍યાસ કરતી પુત્રી સોનલ ડોડીયાએ જુડોમાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ટ દેખાવ કરી સફળતાના શિખરો સર કરી નાના એવા ગામ અને પરિવારનું નામ રોશન કર્યુ છે.

અનેક સ્પર્ધાઓમાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ઠ દેખાવ કરી 19 જેટલા ગોલ્‍ડ, બ્રોન્‍ઝ અને સિલ્‍વર મેડલો પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યા
અનેક સ્પર્ધાઓમાં ઉતકૃષ્‍ઠ દેખાવ કરી 19 જેટલા ગોલ્‍ડ, બ્રોન્‍ઝ અને સિલ્‍વર મેડલો પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યા

ગીર સોમનાથના નાનકડા એવા પેઢાવાડા ગામની દિકરી સોનલ ડોડીયાની સફળતા પ્રાપ્‍ત કરવાની સફર તો પાંચ વર્ષ પૂર્વે રાજકોટ ખાતે યોજાયેલ ખેલ મહાકુંભ દરમ્‍યાન શરૂ થઇ હતી. ત્‍યારે ખેલમહાકુંભ અંર્તગત રમાયેલ જુડો સ્‍પર્ધામાં સોનલએ શ્રેષ્‍ઠ દેખાવ કરી ગોલ્‍ડ મેડલ મેળવી સૌ કોઇનું ધ્યાન આર્કષીત કર્યુ હતુ. જેથી સોનલની રમત-ગમત વિભાગના અધિકારીઓએ પસંદગી કરી નડીયાદની સ્‍પોર્ટસ એકેડેમીમાં એડમીશન આપ્‍યુ હતુ. જ્યાં સોનલ્ સખ્‍ત મહેનત કરવાની સાથે જુડોનું માર્ગદર્શન મેળવ્‍યુ હતુ. ત્‍યારથી લઇને અત્‍યાર સુધીમાં સોનલએ જુદી-જુદી જુડો સ્‍પર્ધાઓમાં ભાગ લઇ છ ગોલ્‍ડ અને 13 જેટલા બ્રોન્‍ઝ અને સિલ્‍વર મેડલો પ્રાપ્‍ત કરી સફળતાના શિખરો સુધી પહોંચવાની સફર કરી તાજેતરમાં ખેલો ઇન્‍ડીયા 2020 સ્‍પર્ધામાં ભાગ લઇ ઉતકૃષ્‍ટ દેખાવ કરી નેશનલ ચેમ્પીયન બની ગોલ્ડ મેડલ પ્રાપ્‍ત કર્યુ છે.

નિયમિત અભ્‍યાસ, ઘરકામ અને પ્રેકટીસ એટલે સફળતા
'કઠોર પરીશ્રમનો કોઈ વિકલ્પ હોતો નથી' તે સુત્રને જીવનમાં ઉતારનાર સોનલ પેઢાવાડા ગામમાં પોતાના નાનકડા ઘરમાં રહી માતા-બહેનને ઘરકામમાં મદદરૂપ બને છે. હાલ ધોરણ 10ની વિદ્યાર્થીની સોનલ અભ્‍યાસ અને રમત બન્નેમાં સુરખુ ધ્યાન આપી રહી છે. આ સાથે અભ્યાસ અને રમત બન્નેમાં આગળ વધવાની ઇચ્‍છા ધરાવે છે. વહેલી સવારે પાંચ વાગ્યે ઉઠ્યા બાદ રાત્રીના 11 વાગ્યા સુધી ઘરકામ, અભ્‍યાસ અને પ્રેકટીસમાં સતત વ્‍યસત રહે છે.

દેશની દરેક યુવતિએ જુડો શીખવું જ જોઇએ: સોનલ ડોડીયા
સોનલ ડોડીયા રાજકોટ ખાતે રજભુષણ રાજપુત સાહેબના માર્ગદર્શન નીચે જુડો શીખવાની સાથે તાલીમ મેળવી છે. સોનલ ડોડીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, અત્‍યાર સુધી ખેલો ઇન્‍ડીયા, ખેલ મહાકુંભ જેવી જુદી-જુદી જુડોની સ્‍પર્ધામાં ભાગ લીધો છે. આગામી સમયમાં આંતરરાષ્‍ટ્રીય સ્‍પર્ધામાં રમવાની સાથે ઓલમ્‍પીકમાં દેશનું પ્રતિનિધિત્‍વ કરી ગોલ્‍ડ મેડલ મેળવી દેશનું નામ રોશન કરવાનું મારૂ સપનું છે. જુડોથી આપણો આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધવાની સાથે આપણે આપણું આત્‍મરક્ષણ કરી શકીએ છીએ. જેથી દેશની દરેક યુવતીએ જુડો શીખવું જ જોઈએ.

સોનલ ડોડીયાનું ઓલમ્‍પીકમાં મેડલ મેળવી દેશનું નામ રોશન કરવાનું સપનું
સોનલ ડોડીયાનું ઓલમ્‍પીકમાં મેડલ મેળવી દેશનું નામ રોશન કરવાનું સપનું

'બેટી બચાઓ બેટી પઢાઓ'ના સુત્રને મારી સોનલ ડોડીયાએ સાર્થક કર્યુ
લાડકી દિકરીની સફળતા અંગે પિતા ભુપત ડોડીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પુત્રી સોનલ બાળપણથી રમત-ગમતમાં રૂચી ધરાવતી હતી. ધોરણ પાંચમાં પ્રથમ વખત જુડો સ્‍પર્ધામાં ભાગ લઇ સારો દેખાવ કર્યો હતો. ત્‍યારે સોનલના ટેલેન્‍ટને રમત-ગમત વિભાગના અધિકારીઓએ પરખીને ત્‍યારથી જ તેના અભ્‍યાસ અને જુડોની તાલીમનો પુરો ખર્ચ સરકારે ઉપાડી લીધો છે. ખરા અર્થમાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્‍દ્ર મોદીના 'બેટી બચાઓ બેટી પઢાઓ'ના સુત્રને મારી પુત્રી સોનલ સાર્થક કરી રહી છે.

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

