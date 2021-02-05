તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શિવાર્પણ:સોમનાથ મહાદેવને હાસ્ય કલાકાર ધીરુભાઈ સરવૈયાએ સોનાનો કળશ અર્પણ કર્યો

વેરાવળ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અત્યાર સુધીમાં મળી ચૂક્યું છે 550 કળશો માટે સુવર્ણ દાન

જગવિખ્યાત સોમનાથ મંદિરના શિખર પર રહેલા 1500 થી વધુ કળશોને સુવર્ણ મઢીત કરવા મંદિર ટ્રસ્ટ દ્વારા દાતાઓને સહયોગ આપવા અપીલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ યોજનાને સારો એવો પ્રતિસાદ મળતા અત્યાર સુધીમાં દાતાઓ તરફથી 550 કળશો માટેનું સુવર્ણ દાન જુદા જુદા દાતાઓ તરફથી નોંધવામાં આવેલ છે. દરમ્‍યાન પ્રખ્‍યાત હાસ્‍ય કલાકાર ઘીરૂભાઇ સરવૈયાએ પણ એક કળશનું દાન નોંઘાવેલ હતુ.

સોમનાથ મહાદેવમાં અતૂટ શ્રધ્ધા ધરાવતા સુપ્રસિદ્ધ જગવિખ્યાત અને ક્ષત્રિય ખાંટ રાજપૂત સમાજના ગૌરવ એવા હાસ્‍ય કલાકાર ધીરૂભાઈ સરવૈયાએ આજરોજ સોમનાથ મંદિરે આવીસુવર્ણ કળશોની સ્વહસ્‍તે પૂજા વિધિ કરી શિવના ચરણોમાં સુવર્ણ કળશ અર્પણ કરેલ હતુ. આ તકે ધીરૂભાઈ સરવૈયા દ્વારા દાદા સોમનાથ મહાદેવની પૂજા અર્ચના કરીને આશીર્વાદ મેળવી વિશ્વ કોરોના મહામારીમાંથી મુકત થાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરી હતી.સોમનાથ મંદિરના શિખરો ઉપર સુવર્ણ કળશ ફીટીંગ કરવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે.

