તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ ચૂંટણી:વેરાવળ પાટણ પાલિકામાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી મામલે બન્ને પક્ષે ભારે ખેંચતાણ, ભાજપે 31 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કર્યા

વેરાવળ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કોંગ્રેસમાં છેલ્‍લી ઘડીએ ઉમેદવારોની યાદીમાં ફેરફાર કરાવવા સ્થાનિક આગેવાનોની સક્રીય થતા ભડકો
  • શહેર મહિલા કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખએ પાર્ટીએ વિશ્વાસઘાત કર્યાના આક્ષેપ સાથે રાજીનામુ ઘર્યુ

વેરાવળ પાટણ નગરપાલિકાની બેઠકો માટે ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી મામલે ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ બન્ને પક્ષોમાં ભડકાની સ્‍થ‍િતિ સર્જાય છે. સતાધારી ભાજપમાં આગેવાનોની ખેંચતાણના કારણે આખો દિવસ મંથન કર્યા બાદ મોડીરાત્રીના ત્રણ વાગ્‍યે ઉમેદવારોની અઘૂરી જાહેરાત કરવાની ફરજ પડી હતી. તો કોંગ્રેસ યાદી જાહેર કરે તે પૂર્વે શહેર મહિલા કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખએ પાર્ટીએ વિશ્વાસઘાત કર્યાના આક્ષેપ સાથે રાજીનામુ ઘરી દેતા સ્થાનિક રાજકારણ ગરમાયુ છે.

વેરાવળ પાટણ નગરપાલિકાની 44 બેઠકોમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી મુદે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ બન્નેમાં મડાગાંઠની સ્‍થ‍િતિ સર્જાય છે. જેમાં સતાધારી ભાજપની વાત કરીએ તો ગઇકાલે ગુરૂવારે આખો દિવસ સ્થાનિક ભાજપના આગેવાનોએ મંથન કર્યુ હતુ. જેમાં સ્થાનિક નેતાઓની આંતરીક ખેંચાતણના લીધે સહમતિ સર્જાતી ન હતી. જો કે, સાંસદ રાજેશ ચુડાસમા, પ્રદેશ મંત્રી ઝવેરીભાઇ ઠકરાર સાથે શહેર સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારોએ સામાજીક ગણીત બેસાડી ઉમેદવારો પસંદ કરવા બેઠકોનો દોર કરી રહ્યા હતા. પરંતુ સ્થાનિક ભાજપના જુથોની ખેંચતાણના કારણે સંમિત સર્જાતી ન હતી.

મોડીરાત્રી ત્રણ વાગ્‍યે પાલિકાના 8 વોર્ડની 31 બેઠકોના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાતની યાદી જાહેર કરી હતી. હજુ 3 વોર્ડની 12 અને એક વોર્ડની એક બેઠકના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત બાકી રાખવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં કોંગ્રેસના ગઢ ગણાતા લઘુમતિ વિસ્‍તારવાળા વોર્ડ નં.5 અને 6 માં ભાજપે ઉમેદવારી કરવાનું ટાળ્યુ હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. આ સિવાય બાકી રહેતી બે વોર્ડની પાંચ બેઠકોના ઉમેદવારો મડાગાંઠ ઉકેલાયા બાદ જાહેર કરશે તેવું જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે. આમ, સતાધારી ભાજપમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીનો બાબતે સંગઠનને પગે પાણી આવી ગયાનો તાલ સર્જાયો છે.

તો બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસમાં પણ ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીમાં સ્થાનિક આગેવાનો છેલ્‍લી ઘડીએ ફેરફાર કરાવવા સક્રીય થતા યાદી જાહેર થવામાં વિલંબ થઇ રહ્યો છે. પક્ષની સતાવાર યાદી જાહેર થાય તે પૂર્વે જ શહેર મહિલા કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ દેવીબેન ગોહેલએ રાજીનામુ આપી દેતા ભડકાની સ્‍થ‍િતિ સર્જાય છે. મહિલા પ્રમુખ દેવીબેનએ રાજીનામા પત્રમાં પાર્ટીએ વિશ્વાસઘાત કર્યો હોવાનો ખુલ્‍લો આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે. વધુમાં બે વર્ષથી પાર્ટીમાં મને મળેલ જવાબદારી નિષ્‍ઠાપૂર્વક બજાવી છે. પરંતુ છેલ્‍લા થોડા દિવસોથી વેરાવળ પાટણ શહેર કોંગ્રસ પક્ષ દ્વારા મારા હોદ્દા તથા મારી ટીમની અવગણના કરવામાં આવે છે. મારી પાર્ટી પ્રત્‍યેની વફાદારીનું પરીણામ પાર્ટી દ્વારા વિશ્વાસઘાત તરીકે આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. સ્થાનિક ચુંટણીને પ્રાથમીકતા આપી હોદ્દેદારનું અપમાન કરી રહ્યુ છે. જેથી હું આજની તારીખથી શહેર મહિલા કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખ પદેથી રાજીનામુ આપુ છુ.

અત્રે નોંઘનીય છે કે, પાલિકામાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી અને જાહેરાત બાદ નારાજગીનો ચરૂ ઉકળી રહ્યો છે. ત્‍યારે બન્ને પક્ષે ભરેલા નાળીયેર જેવી સ્‍થ‍િતિ સર્જાયેલી હોવાથી બન્ને તરફના નારાજ નેતાઓ અપક્ષ તરીકે ચુંટણી જંગમાં ઝંપલાવવા કમ્‍મર કસી રહયા હોવાનું જોરશોરથી ચર્ચાય રહી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો