હાલાકી:આઝાદ ચોક પોસ્ટ ઓફિસે નાણાં જમા અને ઉપાડ માટે લાઇન, પોસ્ટના એજન્ટે ફુલેકું ફેરવ્યા બાદ લોકો જાતે આવતા થયા

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  •
સવારથી જ ગ્રાહકો લાઇનમાં બેસી જાય છે. - Divya Bhaskar
સવારથી જ ગ્રાહકો લાઇનમાં બેસી જાય છે.

જૂનાગઢના આઝાદ ચોક પોસ્ટ ઓફિસે નાણાં જમા કરવા અને ઉપાડવા લોકોની લાંબી લાઇનો લાગે છે. ખાસ કરીને ગાંધીગ્રામના પોસ્ટ એજન્ટે લાખો રૂપિયાનું ફુલેકું ફેરવ્યા બાદ હવે દૂધના દાઝેલા લોકો છાશ પણ ફૂંકીને પીએ તેમ રૂબરૂ આવી લેવડ દેવડ કરી રહ્યા છે.

પોસ્ટમાં નાણાં જમા કરાવવા અને ઉપાડવા માટે આવેલા લોકોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અગાઉ મોટાભાગની કામગીરી માત્ર એજન્ટના ભરોસે થતી હતી. જોકે, ગાંધીગ્રામના એજન્ટમાં નાણાં ફસાયા બાદ હવે લોકો સ્વયં આવી લેવડ દેવડ કરી રહ્યા છે. દરમિયાન આઝાદ ચોક પોસ્ટ ઓફિસમાં નાણાંની લેવડદેવડ માટે એક જ બારી હોય ગ્રાહકોને લાંબા સમય સુધી લાઇનોમાં ઉભા રહેવું પડે છે ત્યારે બારીની સંખ્યા વધારવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

