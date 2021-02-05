તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  At The Convocation Ceremony Of 86 Trainees At The Outpost, Additional Director General Of Police Vikas Sahay Said That The Work Of The Police Is A Service To The Society.

દિક્ષાંત સમારોહ:ચોકી ખાતે 86 તાલીમાર્થીઓના દીક્ષાંત સમારોહમાં અધિક પોલીસ મહાનિર્દેશક વિકાસ સહાયે કહ્યું- પોલીસની કામગીરી સમાજ પ્રત્યેની સેવા છે

જૂનાગઢ30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • 7 મહિલા અને 79 પુરૂષો બિન હથિયારી લોક રક્ષક બેચ નં.111 ના તાલીમાર્થીઓ પોલીસ સેવામાં જોડાશે

રાજય અનામત તાલીમ કેન્દ્ર દ્વારા જૂનાગઢના ચોકી(સોરઠ) ખાતે બિન હથીયારી લોક રક્ષક બેચ નં.111 ના 86 તાલીમાર્થીઓનો દીક્ષાંત પરેડ સમારોહ યોજાયો હતો. દીક્ષાંત સમારોહમાં અધિક પોલીસ મહાનિર્દેશક વિકાસ સહાય જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પોલીસની કામગીરી સમાજ પ્રત્યેની સેવા છે. આ સમારોહમાં 7 મહિલા અને 79 પુરૂષોએ આઠ મહિનાની તાલીમ પૂર્ણ કરી પોતાના કાર્યક્ષેત્ર હેઠળ પોલીસ સેવામાં જોડાશે. આઠ મહિનાની તાલીમ દરમિયાન તાલીમાર્થીઓને આઉટડોર તથા ઇનડોર સઘન તાલીમ આપવામાં આવી હતી.

ગુજરાત અધિક પોલીસ મહાનિર્દેશક(તાલીમ) વિકાસ સહાયની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં ચોકી(સોરઠ) ખાતે બિન હથિયાર લોક રક્ષક બેંચ નં.111 નો દીક્ષાંત પરેડ સમારોહ યોજાયો હતો. આ તકે તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તાલીમાર્થીઓ ફીલ્ડમાં પડકારોનો યોગ્ય રીતે સામનો કરી શકે તેમજ જેમણે ઇન્ડોર અને આઉટડોર તાલીમ લીધી છે તેને અમલમાં લાવવામાં આવે. પોલીસની કામગીરીએ સમાજ પ્રત્યેની સેવા છે. સમાજમાં દરેક વ્યક્તિની અપેક્ષાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને સંવેદનશીલતાથી ફરજ બજાવે તેના પર તેમણે ભાર મુકયો હતો.

જુનાગઢના ચોકી(સોરઠ) અનામત તાલીમ કેન્દ્ર ખાતે નાયબ પોલીસ મહાનિરીક્ષક અને આચાર્ય બી.આર.પાડોરના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ કચ્છ, ગીર સોમનાથ અને અરવલ્લી જીલ્લાના કુલ 86 તાલીમાર્થીઓને 8 મહિનાની ઇન્ડોર અને આઉટડોર તાલીમ આપવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં 7 મહિલા અને 79 પુરૂષોની આજે તાલીમ પૂર્ણ થતા હવે પોતાના કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં ફરજ બજાવશે તે માટે દિક્ષાંત સમારોહમાં શપથ લેવડાવવામાં આવેલ છે.

તાલીમ મેળવનાર હર્ષનાબેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તાલીમ દરમિયાન સારૂ પ્રદર્શન કરતા દિક્ષાંત સમારોહમાં પુરસ્કારથી સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવી છે. જેથી હું ગર્વ અનુભવું છે. આજે તાલીમ પૂર્ણ થય છે. હવે મારી નિષ્ઠા સાથે ફરજ બજાવીશ. આઠ મહિનાની આઉટડોર અને ઇન્ડોર તાલીમ દરમ્‍યાન દિશેન ચૌધરી, કુલદિપસિંહ વાઘેલા, હર્ષાબેન વસાવા, અશ્વિન હેરભા, નરસિંહ ગોહિલ, નરેશ તરાલ, લાલા ચૌધરી સહિતનાઓ તાલીમ અંતર્ગત સારા માર્કસ મેળવતા તેમને ઇનામ આપી પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

આ સમારોહમાં જૂનાગઢ જીલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક રવિ તેજા વાસમ શેટ્ટી, ઉપાચાર્ય ભગીરથસિંહ ગોહિલ સહિત પોલીસ સ્ટાફ સાથે તાલીમાર્થીઓના પરીવારજનો અને હથિયારી લોક રક્ષક બેચના નવા તાલીમાર્થી બહેનો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

