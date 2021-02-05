તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ફરિયાદ:જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લામાં વધુ એક લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એક્ટની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ, સરકારી જમીનનો કબજો ખાલી ના કરનાર સામે ફરિયાદ

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • માંગરોળના આંત્રોલી ગામે સરકારી જમીનમાં દબાણ કરનાર બે શખ્સો સામે ફરિયાદ

જૂનાગઢ જીલ્‍લાના માંગરોળ તાલુકાના આંત્રોલી ગામની સીમમાં ભાડા પટાની મુદત પૂર્ણ થઇ ગઇ હોવા છતાં સરકારી જમીન પર નાળીયેરીનું વાવેતર કરી કબ્‍જો રાખનાર બે શખ્‍સો સામે માંગરોળ મામલતદારે શીલ પોલીસમાં લેન્‍ડ ગ્રેબીંગ એકટ હેઠળ ફરીયાદ નોંઘાવતા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંઘી તપાસ હાથ ઘરી છે. લેન્‍ડ ગ્રેબીંગ એકટના નવા કાયદા મુજબ જૂનાગઢ જીલ્‍લામાં આ બીજો ગુનો નોંઘાયો છે.

આ અંગેની વિગતો મુજબ માંગરોળ તાલુકાના આંત્રોલી ગામમાં કલેકટરે 5-7-1973 થી નાળીયેરી વાવેતર માટે નોંઘ કરી દેવશી લખમણભાઇ મેરને 20 વર્ષ માટે ભાડા પટે ફાળવી હતી. ત્‍યારબાદ તા.4-7-1993 થી પંદર વર્ષ માટે જમીન ભાડા પટે ફરી આપી તા.3-7-2008 સુઘી ભાડા પટો રીન્‍યુ કર્યો હતો. ત્‍યારબાદ દેવશી મેરે આ સરકારી જમીન પોતાની માલીકીની ન હોવા છતાં પોતાની પાસે અનઅઘિકૃત રીતે કબ્‍જો રાખ્‍યો હતો. અને આ સરકારી જમીન સાજણ જીવા કેશવાલાને આપી દીઘી હતી. તેણે ગેરકાયદેસર રીતે જમીન પર નાળીયેરીનું વાવેતર કર્યુ હતુ.

જીલ્‍લા સમિતિ દ્રારા ફરીયાદ દાખલ કરવા મામલતદારને અઘિકૃત કરાયા હતા. મામલતદારે આ જમીનની સ્‍થળ તપાસ કરી હતી. જેમાં ભાડા પટો રીન્‍યુ ન હોવા છતાં સાજણ જીવા કેશવાલા પાસે કબ્‍જો હોવાનું ખુલ્‍યુ હતુ. તેને આ જમીન વીસેક વર્ષ પહેલા દેવશી લખમણ મેરે આપ્યાની કબુલાત આપીહતી. આ મામલે માંગરોળ માલતદાર એમ.એન.રાયચુરાએ શીલ પોલીસ સ્‍ટેશનમાં સરકારી જમીન પર અનઘિકૃત કબ્‍જો રાખનાર દેવશી લખમણભાઇ મેર તથા સાજણ જીવાભાઇ કેશવાલા સામે ફરીયાદ કરતા પોલીસે ગુજરાત જમીન પચાવી પાડવા પર પ્રતિબંઘ કાયદા 2020 ની કલમ 5 (એ),(સી)(ઇ) મુજબ ગુનો નોંઘી તપાસ હાથ ઘરી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવતી ફ્લાઇટમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે મચાવ્યું તોફાન; બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાયું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો