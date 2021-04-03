તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:ખેતરમાં કાંટાળી ફેન્સીંગ સાથે જાળી લગાવવામાં પણ સહાય આપો

જૂનાગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ખેતરમાં ઉભા પાકને વન્યપ્રાણી દ્વારા થતું નુકસાન અટકાવવા
  • વડાલ જૂથ સહકારી મંડળીના પ્રમુખની ગાંધીનગર રજૂઆત

વન્યપ્રાણીઓ દ્વારા ખેડૂતના ખેતરમાં ઉભા પાકને થતું નુકસાન અટકાવવા માટે કાંટાળી ફેન્સીંગ સાથે જાળી બનાવવામાં પણ સહાય આપવા માંગ ઉઠી છે.આ અંગે વડાલ જૂથ સેવા સહકારી મંડળીના પ્રમુખ પ્રવિણભાઇ ઠુમરે ગાંધીનગર સ્થિત કૃષિ, ખેડૂત કલ્યાણ અને સહકાર વિભાગના સેકશન અધિકારીને પત્ર પાઠવ્યો છે.

પત્રમાં જણાવાયું છે કે, વન્યપ્રાણીઓ ખેતરમાં ઉભા પાકને નુકસાન ન કરે તે માટે ખેતરની ફરતે લોખંડની કાંટાળી તારની વાડ કરવા માટે સરકાર દ્વારા ખેડૂતોને સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ તેમ છત્તાં અનેક વન્યપ્રાણીઓ ખેતરમાં ઘુંસી જઇ પાકને નુકસાન કરે છે.ત્યારે ખેડૂતો કાંટાળા તારની વાડ બનાવે તેમાં ઝાળીની વાડનો પણ સમાવેશ કરી તેના માટે પણ આર્થિક સહાય આપવાની ખેડૂતો વતી માંગ છે.

