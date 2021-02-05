તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વનરાજ હોટલમાં જઈ ચડ્યો:જૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા

જૂનાગઢ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
હોટલના સીસીટીવીમાં અંદર પ્રવેશતો અને નીકળતો સિંહ કેદ થયો - Divya Bhaskar
હોટલના સીસીટીવીમાં અંદર પ્રવેશતો અને નીકળતો સિંહ કેદ થયો
  • સિંહએ હોટલના પાર્કિંગ-લોબીમાં લટાર મારી બહાર નીકળવાનો રસ્‍તો ન મળતા પરત ફર્યો હતો
  • હોટલમાં સિંહની આવન-જાવન અને લટારની સંપૂર્ણ ઘટના સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થઇ

જૂનાગઢ શહેરમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની પ્રખ્‍યાત હોટલમાં બે દિવસ પૂર્વે વહેલી સવારે જંગલનો રાજા સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો હતો. હોટલમાં લટાર મારતો સિંહ સીસીટીવી કેમેરામાં કેદ થયું છે. હોટલમાંથી સિંહને બહાર નીકળવાનો રસ્‍તો ન મળતા જે રીતે પ્રવેશ કરેલો તે જ રીતે ફરી હોટલમાં બહાર નીકળી ગયાના દ્રશ્યો સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થયા છે. હાલ હોટલમાં સિંહ લટાર મારતા સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થયેલા દ્રશ્યો સોશિયલ મિડિયામાં વાયરલ થયા છે. છેલ્‍લા થોડા દિવસોમાં જ સિંહ જૂનાગઢ શહેરમાં બે વખત આવી ચડયાની ઘટનાથી લોકોમાં ગભરાટની લાગણી પ્રસરી છે.

શિકારની શોધમાં સાવજ માનવ રહેઠાણ પહોંચી જાય છે
જંગલના રાજા સિંહ વારંવાર ખોરાકની શોધમાં લટાર મારતાં-મારતાં જંગલની બહાર માનવ વસતીના વસવાટવાળા વિસ્‍તારોમાં આવી ચડી રહ્યા છે. તાજેતરમાં સિંહોનું એક ગૃપ રાજકોટ શહેરની ભગોળે પહોંચી ગયું હતું. આમ આવી રીતે અનેક વખત સિંહો જંગલ વિસ્‍તાર છોડી માનવ વસતીના વિસ્‍તારોમાં લટાર મારતા હોવાના દ્રશ્યો કેમેરામાં કેદ થતાં જોવા મળે છે. દરમિયાન બે દિવસ પૂર્વે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ વહેલી સવારે પાંચેક વાગ્‍યાના અરસામાં જૂનાગઢ શહેરમાંથી પસાર થતાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પર આવેલી હોટલ સરોવર પોર્ટીકોના એન્‍ટ્રી ગેટ પાસે રખાયેલા બેરીકેટને કૂદીને એક સિંહ હોટલમાં ઘુસી જઇ પાર્કિંગ અને લોબીમાં થોડો સમયે લટાર મારતો હતો. પરંતુ હોટલમાંથી સિંહને બહાર જવાનો રસ્‍તો ન મળતા જે રીતે પ્રવેશ્યો તે રીતે જ ફરી એન્‍ટ્રી ગેઇટથી બહાર નીકળી ગયો હતો. સિંહની આવન-જાવન અને લટારની સંપૂર્ણ ઘટના હોટલ સરોવર પોર્ટીકોના સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થઇ ગઇ હતી. જે દ્રશ્યોનો વિડિયો સોશિયલ મિડિયામાં વાયરલ થયો છે. તો સિંહ શહેરમાં ચડી આવ્‍યાની ઘટનાના વાયરલ થયેલ વિડિયો પરથી સિંહ શહેરના સરદારપરામાંથી પ્રવેશી રેલવે કોલોની થઈ હોટલ ઘૂસ્યો હોવાનું જાણકારો અનુમાન લગાવી રહ્યા છે.

નેચર સફારીના રિસેપ્‍શન સ્‍થળે વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો
અત્રે નોંઘનીય છે કે, ચાર દિવસ પૂર્વે જ જૂનાગઢના ગીરનાર સાંનિઘ્‍યે શરૂ થયેલી નેચર સફારીના રિસેપ્‍શન સ્‍થળે વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડી લટાર મારતો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. તેના એકાદ દિવસ બાદ શહેરના સરદાર નગરમાં પણ સિંહએ રાત્રીના સમયે દેખા દીઘી હોવાનું સ્‍થાનિકો જણાવી રહ્યા છે. ત્‍યારબાદ 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ફરી જૂનાગઢ શહેરની હોટલમાં સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો હોવાની સામે આવેલી હકીકતથી લોકોમાં ગભરાટની લાગણી પ્રસરી છે. તો બીજી તરફ ઘરબેઠા સિંહ દર્શન થઇ રહ્યાનો લ્‍હાવો પણ મળતો હોવાનું લોકો જણાવી રહ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો