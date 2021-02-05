તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહાપાલિકાનો મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:મનપામાં 11 માંથી 2 ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાતા 2 બેઠક પર 9 ઉમેદવારો

જૂનાયઢએક કલાક પહેલા
જૂનાગઢ પાલિકાની વોર્ડ નંબર 6 અને 15ની પેટાચૂંટણી માટે કુલ 11માંથી 2 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચતા હવે 2 બેઠકો પર 9 ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી જંગ જામશે. મનપાની 2 બેઠક પૈકી વોર્ડ નંબર 6માં 7 અને વોર્ડ નંબર 15માં 4 મળી કુલ 11 ઉમેદવારો રહ્યા હતા. દરમિયાન ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે વોર્ડ નંબર 6માંથી દિવ્યાબેન કિશોરભાઇ સાવલાણી અને નરેન્દ્ર કેશુભાઇ ઓડેદરાએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લીધા હતા. પરિણામે હવે 2 બેઠકો પર 9 ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી જંગ ખેલાશે.

આમાં વોર્ડ નંબર 6માં ભાજપના અરવિંદભાઇ ગાંડુભાઇ રામાણી, આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાંથી ધર્મેન્દ્રભાઇ ગોકળદાસ ચાવડા, એનસીપીમાંથી માલદેભાઇ રાણાભાઇ ચાવડા, કોંગ્રેસમાંથી લલીતભાઇ વિઠ્ઠલભાઇ પરસાણા તેમજ અપક્ષમાંથી પ્રવિણભાઇ તેજાભાઇ વાાઘેલાનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જ્યારે વોર્ડ નંબર 15માં ભાજપના નાગજીભાઇ ડાયાભાઇ કટારા, એનસીપીના રાજેશભાઇ બાવજીભાઇ સોલંકી, કોંગ્રેસના લાખાભાઇ વસતાભાઇ પરમાર અને અપક્ષના દિપકભાઇ દેવજીભાઇ મકવાણાનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

